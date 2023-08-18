Other notable gadgets come in the form of a multi-information display instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible), reverse camera, rear park distance sensors, remote keyless entry and central locking.
JAC Motors releases new T8 Super-Lux
Image: Supplied
JAC Motors on Friday launched its plush new T8 2.0l CTI Super Lux double-cab bakkie.
Available as both a 4x4 and 4x2, this flagship offering hits the road with a striking chrome-plated radiator grille, xenon headlamps with built-in LED daytime running lights as well as fog lamps integrated into the front bumper.
The rugged appeal continues with bold black wheel arches, while running boards and a style bar further enhance its commanding presence. For the 4x4 derivative, a customised black off-road style bar, rear step bumper and side steps enhance the contemporary and adventurous look.
Rolling on attractive two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 265/60 tyres, this capable double-cab also receives the Chinese brand's trademark “Double C” LED taillight design.
Standard specification is generous and customers can look forward to niceties including a multifunction steering wheel, adjustable steering column, cruise control, air-conditioner and electric windows. A one-touch up/down function lets the driver open and close all the windows effortlessly for safety and convenience. Genuine leather covers the newly designed front seats, with the driver's seat fully power-adjustable.
Image: Supplied
Other notable gadgets come in the form of a multi-information display instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible), reverse camera, rear park distance sensors, remote keyless entry and central locking.
Powering the T8 Super-Lux is JAC Motors' 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 104kW and 320Nm of torque. Capable of achieving as low as 7.8l/100km on the combined cycle, this capable and frugal unit is meshed to a six-speed manual transmission.
In the 4x2 model power is sent to the rear wheels. In the case of the 4x4, torque is distributed to all four paws via an electronically-controlled time-sharing four-wheel-drive system sourced from BorgWarner. At the touch of a button, drivers can switch between two-wheel drive (2H) and four-wheel drive (4H) at speeds up to 80km/h.
This system also features a low-speed four-wheel drive (4L) selection with a torque amplification mode for even greater off-road ability as well as an electronic locking rear differential.
Matched by 220mm of ground clearance, an approach angle of 29.6⁰, a break-over angle of 23.5⁰ and a departure angle of 22.4⁰, the T8 can confidently take on rough terrains.
Now available at JAC Motors dealerships, the T8 2.0l CTI Super Lux 4x2 retails for R449,900, while the 4x4 variant will set you back R499,900. Pricing includes a standard five-year/150,000km manufacturer's warranty and a five-year/60,000km service plan.
