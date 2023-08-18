New Models

SPY PICS

Leaked pictures reveal Lamborghini's first electric car, the Lanzador

18 August 2023
Leaked pictures show the first electric Lamborghini will be a four-seat grand tourer.
Image: Supplied

Pictures of Lamborghini’s first electric car, the Lanzador, have been leaked on social media before the car’s official unveiling on August 18.

The concept car will make its debut at Monterey Car Week in the US and the images confirm it will be a high-riding, four-seater grand tourer, borrowing styling from the Urus SUV and Sián hybrid supercar.

The interior follows the trend of other modern Lamborghinis with digital displays and a fighter jet-style start button. Passengers sit in four thin bucket seats with the rear ones able to be folded down to increase boot space.

The three-by-three tail lights are inspired by the limited-edition Lamborghini Sián supercar.
Image: Supplied

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann recently announced the company’s first EV would go into production by 2030. The Italian firm said it will spend more than $1.8bn (R34.41bn) to build hybrid versions of its SUVs and powerful supercars by 2024, but hadn’t yet decided whether it will focus solely on EVs in the future like many other carmakers have decided to do.

Google tells us Lanzador is the Spanish word for thrower or bowler, but the reasoning behind the name, with full technical specifications, will be revealed when the car makes its official debut later on Friday. Watch this space.

