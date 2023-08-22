Available exclusively as a long-wheelbase model, the SV Carmel Edition sports an equally alluring interior paying homage to the region's laidback beaches. Contrasting two-tone front-to-rear Perlino/Deep Garnet semi-aniline leather with signature Carmel Edition embroidery design is standard, as are Carmel Edition-embroidered cushions and branded illuminated treadplates.
The coastal vibes are further amplified through the fitting of Cream Ash Burr veneer, gloss-white ceramic touchpoints and lush Pearl Oyster carpeting. Customers can also look forward to an electrically deployable Club Table and integrated refrigerator to keep your favourite beverages and/or snacks chilled.
Powering the SV Carmel Edition is a 4.4l twin-turbocharged, mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine that makes 67kW and 750Nm of torque. Sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed auto gearbox, you can expect a 0-100 km/h time of 3.7 seconds and top speed of 290km/h.
Range Rover SV Carmel Edition pays homage to California coast
Image: Supplied
Range Rover was another manufacturer that leveraged the hustle and bustle of Monterey Car Week to showcase its latest wares. Chief of these is the reprised Range Rover SV Carmel Edition, which is destined to hit the US market in limited numbers.
Curated by the British carmaker's SV Bespoke personalisation team, this SUV features colours and materials inspired by California's tranquil Carmel coastline. As such, you get a gloss-white exterior paint infused with highly reflective fine-white glass-flake particles said to create a shimmer similar to that of the Pacific Ocean. This finish extends to the matching inserts on the 23-inch Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss alloy wheels.
