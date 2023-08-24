Peugeot Landtrek goes into Warrior mode at Festival of Motoring

With special-edition bakkies all the rage, Stellantis has launched a souped-up Warrior version of its Peugeot Landtrek double cab in South Africa.

One of the highlights of the Stellantis display at this week's Festival of Motoring at Kyalami, the Landtrek 1.9 4Action 4x4 Warrior features special accessories and a package of options to create additional appeal in the range.

To boost its all-terrain ability, the French bakkie is fitted with an Old Man Emu lift kit that raises the ground clearance by 40mm, and fat 18-inch Gripmax Mud Rage M/T tyres with a chunky tread pattern designed to remove mud and debris while tackling the roughest trails.

It has a full face bull bar with headlamp protectors with wrap around headlight and valance protection, and a Wildog rear bumper.