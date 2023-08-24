CAR SHOWS
Peugeot Landtrek goes into Warrior mode at Festival of Motoring
With special-edition bakkies all the rage, Stellantis has launched a souped-up Warrior version of its Peugeot Landtrek double cab in South Africa.
One of the highlights of the Stellantis display at this week's Festival of Motoring at Kyalami, the Landtrek 1.9 4Action 4x4 Warrior features special accessories and a package of options to create additional appeal in the range.
To boost its all-terrain ability, the French bakkie is fitted with an Old Man Emu lift kit that raises the ground clearance by 40mm, and fat 18-inch Gripmax Mud Rage M/T tyres with a chunky tread pattern designed to remove mud and debris while tackling the roughest trails.
It has a full face bull bar with headlamp protectors with wrap around headlight and valance protection, and a Wildog rear bumper.
The Landtrek Warrior is a one-off model but customers can order the kit for about R120,000. The standard Landtrek 1.9 4Action 4x4 bakkie is priced at R699,900 and provides outputs of 110kW and 350Nm from its 1.9l four-cylinder turbo diesel engine.
The Landtrek pickup, launched here in November 2021, is also available as a lesser-specced Allure 4x2 model for R614,900.
The annual Festival of Motoring takes place at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on August 25-27. General access tickets are priced at R265 per adult and R70 for children aged four to 12 years, with younger children attending for free. For more information visit safestivalofmotoring.com