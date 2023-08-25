Catch the unusual BMW iX5 at the Festival of Motoring this weekend

If you are planning to visit the Festival of Motoring this weekend, look out for BMW SA's stand, which will feature several models, including the iX5. The iX5 is a hydrogen-powered derivative of the SAV based on the existing X5 range. BMW SA markets a number of models with various power trains, including petrol, diesel and hybrids.

At the foundation, a hydrogen-powered car is a battery electric vehicle (BEV), but not quite. Electric car propellants are a rack of batteries that store and supply power to the electric motor, which in turn drive the wheels. An EV can be fitted with more than one motor.

A hydrogen-powered car has no batteries but gains tanks that house the gas and a fuel cell. Hydrogen combines with oxygen to form water, but a scientific process called electrolysis is used to separate the highly combustible hydrogen element. This happens within the vehicle and the payload is stored in fortified tanks housed within the iX5. A battery electric vehicle has zero-emission but the process of turning gas into volts emits water vapour from the iX5 exhaust ports.

In a complex and fast process, the hydrogen is siphoned from tanks into the fuel cell that’s found in the bonnet of the iX5. This sophisticated unit then converts the gas into electricity, which then spins the 125kW-output motor and gives constant drive to the iX5. It works very much like alternatives. The more throttle used, the more gas, the faster the car goes, or depletes the fuel supply.

The next development phase of the iX5 is a model equipped with the company’s xDrive all-wheel drive system for customers who want to use their hydrogen iX5 to travel beyond tarmac roads. It sounds like a simple enough exercise to also channel the power to the front wheels. The iX5 is rear-wheel drive. But perhaps the more complex challenge I posted to Juergen Guldner, programme manager for hydrogen technology at BMW, is incorporating DC charging capability to create a hybrid of sorts. This could increase the driving range of the iX5, though it’s able to travel up to 500km when filled with hydrogen.

BMW SA’s Tilosh Moodaly told journalists at the Festival of Motoring that the local company now has a single BMW iX5 Hydrogen, but it’s not homologated for local road usage. There are ride and drive experiences planned for Q1 2024.