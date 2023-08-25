Boasting looks that would bring pride to the 1947 Citroën Type H vans and the 1930 Junkers JU-52 aircraft, this is a new Citroën model the French company is presenting at the Düsseldorf Caravan Show. It combines the iconic charms of the steely old vans that roamed French roads after World War 2 with the modern Citroën SpaceTourer (Opel Zafira in SA).
It’s part of a planned new range to be called Type Holidays that will soon be available across the Citroën network. The Gallic brand that thrives on quirky design says it has always been inspired by the idea of freedom and sharing, and naturally wants to strengthen its commitment to this fast-growing market by building on the qualities of the SpaceTourer.
Citroën has in the past dipped its toes into camper van territory with concept vehicles such as Hyphen, Rip Curl and The Citroënist. The Citroën Type Holidays uses existing advantages of the mainstream Citroën SpaceTourer, such as spaciousness, comfort, quiet operation and two sliding side doors for easy access.
Citroën Type Holidays camper van travels back to the 1940s
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Citroën worked with Slovakian specialists Bravia Mobil to kit out the van. Equipment includes a pop-up roof that allows passengers to stand upright in the living space, a large bed for two and a removable two-row bench seat which opens up to form another two-person bed.
The pair of front seats can swivel around towards the living space and there’s a kitchenette with a cooking area, sink, fridge,folding table and several cupboards.
The Düsseldorf Caravan Show runs from August 25 to September 3.
