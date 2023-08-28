Cabin enhancements come in the shape of more supportive multi-adjustable seat designs available in a range of colour and material choices. Depending on the model, customers can choose from five different shades of leather including Ebony, Cloud, Deep Garnet, Raven Blue and Caraway.
Velar Dynamic SE models feature 14-way adjustable front seats with driver memory, while Dynamic HSE models are fitted with 20-way adjustable front seats with driver memory as well as a power reclining function for the rear seats.
Spring for the flagship Velar Autobiography and you will be treated to heated/cooled 20-way adjustable massage front seats with driver memory and rear power recline. Finished in Windsor leather as standard, perforated Ultrafabrics and Kvadrat textile seats (a tactile fabric with a sophisticated diamond herringbone pattern) are available as an option.
Configurable cabin lighting is also standard and features a choice of 30 interior colours allowing occupants to personalise the interior with lighting accents to the doors, console and footwells. Preset colour themes make it easy to pick the perfect colour combination.
For easier luggage area access, Range Rover has a fitted powered tailgate to all models.
Range Rover Velar updated with fresh new features
Image: Supplied
The Range Rover Velar has been given a makeover with a host of interior and tech tweaks.
Now standard on all Velar derivatives, active road noise cancellation uses accelerometers and the vehicle's sound system to filter out unwanted road noise. Comparable to a set of noise cancelling headphones, this cutting-edge feature ensures an even more refined and calming interior space, especially on longer journeys and across rougher surfaces.
For improved passenger wellbeing, all models are fitted with Range Rover's latest Cabin Air Purification Plus system. Designed to keep harmful particulates from entering the interior, it features PM2.5 enhanced filtration, CO2 management and cabin air ionisation. The latter removes allergens, viruses, airborne bacteria and associated odours.
Drivers can also view an air quality index level at their current location or, via the navigation system, their destination. It is also capable of showing the air quality forecast.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Chassis tweaks include an optional updated electronic self-levelling air suspension system, which automatically maintains the optimum ride height when towing or carrying heavy loads for improved comfort and composure. It also assists when hitching a trailer, or when loading/unloading from the boot, with controls inside the luggage compartment able to raise or lower the suspension by 50mm.
Elegant Arrival mode reduces the Velar's height by 40mm to aid with passenger entry and exit, while Auto Access Height lowers the SUV's height by an additional 5mm to assist with driving in areas such as underground parking garages.
A third mode known as Active Speed Lowering enhances fuel-efficiency at speeds above 105km/h by lowering the vehicle to reduce aerodynamic drag.
Customers can also customise their Velar with new option packs, including:
