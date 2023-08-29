Porsche on Tuesday revealed its fiery new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, the most potent production Cayenne model the German carmaker has ever produced.
Available in both standard and coupé body styles, it is propelled by a 441 kW 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired to a 130kW electric motor. Offering a combined power output of 544kW and 950Nm worth of torque, Porsche claims both variants will rocket from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.7 seconds and reach a supercar-rivalling maximum speed of 295km/h.
On the flip side of this impressive performance, the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid models offer greater electric range than their predecessors as well as shorter charging times. With an increased capacity of 25.9kWh, the high-voltage battery installed beneath the SUV's load compartment floor enables an electric driving range of up to 82km (EAER city).
The new 11 kW on-board charger shortens the charging time at a suitable wall charger or charging station to under two-and-a-half hours despite the increase in battery capacity.
Porsche unleashes spicy new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Adaptive air suspension is fitted as standard on both Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid models and features new two-chamber, two-valve technology. According to Porsche, this makes it possible to adjust the rebound and compression stages of the suspension’s operation separately, thus allowing an even wider spectrum between the Comfort and Sport Plus suspension settings.
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) is also standard, while Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) and rear-axle steering are available as options.
Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid exterior enhancements come in the form of distinctive front-end styling incorporating a pair of HD-Matrix LED headlights and enlarged cooling air intakes accented by shiny black air blades.
While the rear bumper and wheel arch trims benefit from colour-coding, other notable upgrades include a duo of twin exhaust tailpipes in a brushed stainless steel finish and red brake calipers.
Image: Supplied
The interior of both variants have been jazzed-up with tasteful modifications such as aluminium dashboard and door panel inlays, a Race-Tex (Porsche speak for artificial suede) roof lining, heated GT sports steering wheel with drive-mode switch and 18-way adjustable leather sports seats. 14-way adjustable leather comfort seats are optional.
Customers can also look forward to the latest Porsche Driver Experience cockpit design incorporating a free-standing 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster display. This is complemented by a 12.3-inch touchscreen that, mounted in the centre of the dash, controls the Porsche Communication Management infotainment system.
Compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, the driver can use this system to operate driving and comfort functions as well as the standard online navigation and multimedia functions.
Image: Supplied
Other notable features include an inductive charging pad that allows charging power of up to 15W, four USB-C ports and a GPS-controlled recirculation system. Fitted as standard equipment across the Cayenne range, the latter uses predictive navigation data to detect approaching tunnel entrances and automatically activates air recirculation. Aimed at allergy sufferers, an ioniser is also as an option to remove airborne germs and pollutants.
Those seeking an extra shot of dynamic performance can specify the optional GT Package, which borrows select features from the Cayenne Turbo GT. Available exclusively on the sleek Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé, highlights include bespoke suspension settings, a lowered (-10mm) sports chassis, increased negative camber on the front axle and a Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) package for optimal stopping power. The vehicle's 22-inch GT Design wheels can also be shod with optional performance tyres.
Image: Supplied
Other additions include a carbon fibre roof, black wheel arch extensions, carbon roof spoiler sideplates, a centre-exiting titanium exhaust system and a carbon rear diffuser. This all helps culminate in a 0-100km/h time of 3.7 seconds and a VO2 Max of 305km/h.
The new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is the second of three hybrid models that Porsche will be introducing during 2023. Local availability and pricing are yet to be confirmed.
