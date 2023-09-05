As striking as Faf de Klerk's blonde locks, the cabin of the Defender Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition features Ebony Windsor Leather seats with blue contrast stitching, while the Rugby World Cup 2023 logo is embroidered on the front headrests. Other notable additions include a stealthy black headliner, laser-etched fascia end cap on the dashboard with “Rugby World Cup France 2023" script, and the individual number of each model. This is complemented by illuminated tread plates sporting the same script and number.
According to Land Rover, only 23 Defender Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition models are to be built and they all have already found homes with handpicked customers in France.
Land Rover presents Defender Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition
Image: Supplied
Land Rover is getting into the spirit of the Rugby World Cup with its sporty new Defender Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition.
Based on the Defender 110 P400e, this stylish newcomer stands out in the SUV scrum with an array of exterior styling tweaks including Santorini Black paintwork, 22-inch Satin Gold alloy wheels, matching bumper inserts, Defender script and signature graphic as well as Rugby World Cup 2023 logos on the fender behind the front wheel. The vehicle's puddle lamp graphics have also been modified to cast the official Rugby World Cup 2023 logo.
