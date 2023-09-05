Toyota Hilux ups its eco-credentials with hydrogen power

“The project team have accomplished an incredible job in a very short space of time, from creating the prototype build area to completion of the first vehicle,” says Toyota UK managing director Richard Kenworthy.
“The UK government funding has enabled us not only to develop a new vehicle in record time, but also to upskill our teams to work on hydrogen-related technologies, something we hope to build on in the future.”
“This is a great vote of confidence in UK manufacturing and its potential to deliver carbon-free vehicles to meet future targets,” he concludes.
The hydrogen-powered Hilux further demonstrates the broad scope of Toyota’s multi-technology strategy for ultimately achieving carbon-free mobility, applying different powertrain solutions — hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, battery electric and fuel cell electric — to suit different user needs and operating environments worldwide.
Toyota has presented a Hilux Prototype pick-up powered by a hydrogen fuel cell.
Revealed on Tuesday at Toyota UK’s Burnaston car plant in Derby, where it has been developed in a joint project with consortium partners, supported by UK government funding, this one-of-a-kind Hilux uses core elements from the Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric sedan.
Three high-pressure hydrogen fuel tanks are used, giving the pick-up an expected driving range of over 580km — significantly further than might be achieved with a battery electric system.
The battery, which stores electricity produced on-board by the fuel cell, is positioned in the rear load deck, avoiding loss of cabin space. When driven, the fuel cell powered Hilux produces absolutely no tailpipe emissions other than pure water.
