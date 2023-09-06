An upgraded infotainment system allows customers to download and use third-party apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music, while the latest Audi virtual cockpit displays a lane-change warning, other-road-users (trucks, cars, and motorcycles) distance warning, intersection assist and real-time traffic-light information (where available) in HD quality.
Under the bonnet, it's pretty much business as usual, with Q8 customers able to pick between two feisty but frugal 3.0l V6 turbodiesels (170kW/500Nm and 210kW/600Nm) and one 3.0l V6 turbocharged petrol engine (250kW/500Nm). Though their power outputs remain the same, all now benefit from Audi's 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, designed to help improve fuel consumption. The SQ8 continues with its fiery 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill, making 373kW and 770Nm of torque.
The refreshed Audi Q8 range will arrive in South Africa during the second quarter of next year. Pricing and final model specifications will be announced closer to the time.
Audi Q8 range updated with refreshed styling and new tech
Image: Supplied
Audi has treated its Q8 SUV to a midlife overhaul, which includes a number of exterior styling tweaks and technology updates.
Looking suitably aggressive out of the blocks, the revitalised Q8 sports a wider octagonal Singleframe radiator grille finished in high-gloss black, as well as more pronounced side intake grilles spliced into the front bumper. Above them sit revised headlamp clusters benefiting from LED technology as standard. Matrix LED headlights are available as an option, as are even more potent HD Matrix LED headlights with a laser-light high beam.
Image: Supplied
Audi has also updated the SUV's rear light clusters, which customers can now specify with the carmaker's optional OLED (organic light emitting diode) technology. Tick this box and you can pick between one of four unique light patterns to light up the night. These units also incorporate a proximity sensor: when vehicles approaching from behind come within two metres of the stationary Q8, the digital OLED segments automatically illuminate.
Other notable changes include restyled exhaust tailpipes, a choice of three new exterior paint colours (Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue or Chili Red) and five new wheel designs, with sizes ranging from 21 to 23 inches. The vehicle's underside guard, door attachment trim and diffuser are finished in contrasting colours, which Audi says lends a "robust off-road look".
Image: Supplied
The rapid SQ8 hits the streets wearing a redesigned front lip spoiler, Singleframe grille with L-shaped inlays, as well as larger air intakes with a honeycomb mesh. The latter two features are framed with an aluminium-look finish for greater presence. There's also a sportier underside guard, aluminium side mirror caps and an extra-large rear diffuser.
The Q8 cabin has been spruced up with a choice of nine decorative inlays, including fine grain ash natural silver, carbon twill matt and aluminium linear silver grey. Audi has also upgraded the SUV's equipment offering, with features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, a rear-view camera, high-beam assist and a convenience key now included as standard.
An upgraded infotainment system allows customers to download and use third-party apps such as Spotify and Amazon Music, while the latest Audi virtual cockpit displays a lane-change warning, other-road-users (trucks, cars, and motorcycles) distance warning, intersection assist and real-time traffic-light information (where available) in HD quality.
Under the bonnet, it's pretty much business as usual, with Q8 customers able to pick between two feisty but frugal 3.0l V6 turbodiesels (170kW/500Nm and 210kW/600Nm) and one 3.0l V6 turbocharged petrol engine (250kW/500Nm). Though their power outputs remain the same, all now benefit from Audi's 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, designed to help improve fuel consumption. The SQ8 continues with its fiery 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill, making 373kW and 770Nm of torque.
The refreshed Audi Q8 range will arrive in South Africa during the second quarter of next year. Pricing and final model specifications will be announced closer to the time.
READ MORE:
Land Rover presents Defender Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition
Refreshed Mazda2 range touches down in Mzansi
New Mini Cooper hatch and Countryman make world debut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos