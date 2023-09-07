Mercedes confirms it will make a junior G-Class

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will launch a smaller, cheaper version of its off-road icon, the G-Class.
Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius said at the Munich motor show that the company was working on a “little G” to sell alongside the full-sized version.
Timing or pricing wasn’t mentioned, but Källenius said the junior G-Class will be significantly more compact than its stablemate and “fun to drive.”
Details are yet to be confirmed, including whether the vehicle will get a ladder frame chassis like its big brother, but it will be electric and feature all-wheel drive.
The regular G-Class is set to get electric power as an option from 2024, as previewed by the Mercedes Concept EQG revealed in 2021. The Concept EQG may also offer styling hints to the upcoming smaller version.
The full-sized G-Class, colloquially known as the G-Wagen, has been built by Mercedes since 1979 and is famous for its formidable off-roading ability, boxy styling and high prices (in South Africa the cheapest model costs R3.2m).
Originally developed as a military off-roader with a body-on-frame chassis, it has become a luxurious SUV for the wealthy. Priced at R4m, the high-performance Mercedes-AMG G 63 is the flagship variant, powered by a fire-spitting 4.0l V8 turbo engine with outputs of 430kW and 850Nm and sporting low-profile 22-inch tyres and side-exit exhaust pipes.
The 500,000th Mercedes-Benz G-Class recently rolled off the production line in Graz, Austria.
