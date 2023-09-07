Meet the new Toyota Century SUV — the Japanese carmaker's answer to the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. To be offered with the Century saloon, Toyota on Wednesday confirmed this luxurious flagship will be made available solely to the Japanese market with a luxurious interior tailored to suit the needs of discerning executives.
Assembled at Toyota's Tahara plant, the Century SUV is built on the firm's TNGA platform and features what the carmaker refers to as “majestic, dignified body design with both horizontal and vertical form features”. Looks might be subjective and all that jazz, but we at TimesLIVE Motoring think the Century SUV a rather fetching thing; its smooth, uncluttered surface architecture a measured example of styling restraint. In a world of garish and over the top SUVs, the understated Century whispers rather than shouts.
New Toyota Century SUV aims to outdo Rolls-Royce and Bentley
Image: Supplied
Meet the new Toyota Century SUV — the Japanese carmaker's answer to the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. To be offered with the Century saloon, Toyota on Wednesday confirmed this luxurious flagship will be made available solely to the Japanese market with a luxurious interior tailored to suit the needs of discerning executives.
Assembled at Toyota's Tahara plant, the Century SUV is built on the firm's TNGA platform and features what the carmaker refers to as “majestic, dignified body design with both horizontal and vertical form features”. Looks might be subjective and all that jazz, but we at TimesLIVE Motoring think the Century SUV a rather fetching thing; its smooth, uncluttered surface architecture a measured example of styling restraint. In a world of garish and over the top SUVs, the understated Century whispers rather than shouts.
Image: Supplied
Highlights include four set-back lamps for each of the headlights, beautiful multi-spoke alloy wheels and an “exquisitely engraved” phoenix emblem set in the middle of the front radiator grille. The tail light clusters also feature a quad set-back lamp arrangement.
Designed from the ground up as a chauffeur-driven vehicle, the Century SUV is equipped with lavish aft quarters accessible via doors that open to an ultra-wide 75° angle. Complemented by automatic retractable power steps and easy to grab C-pillar grips, this allows effortless access to two fully reclining, leather heated/cooled rear seats. Luxury amenities abound, including a sound system claimed to provide a “comfortable listening space that envelops passengers with the feeling of a live performance”.
Image: Supplied
The cockpit is equipped with functions and features designed to support professional drivers and enhance ease of use. A digital instrument cluster is fitted as standard, as is a large widescreen infotainment system mounted above physical controls for the vehicle's HVAC system. The large centre console offers a generous storage cubby.
Propelling the Century SUV is a newly developed 3.5l V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain, which sends torque to all four wheels via an electric continuously variable transmission. Around town and over short distances the vehicle is able to run on electric power, while on longer jaunts the petrol engine is called to the fore to offer refined, yet sporty, performance.
Image: Supplied
Dynamic rear steering makes the Century SUV more stable at high speed while boosting manoeuvrability at slower speeds (a real plus in urban areas). Toyota has also engineered something called Rear Comfort mode, which apparently assists braking control to suppress jolts when the vehicle comes to a halt. To keep interior noise levels to a minimum, laminated glass is used throughout the cabin while a cargo space separator prevents unwanted frequencies leaking in from the boot area.
The new Century SUV will be sold through so-called “Century Meisters” (a group of salespeople and engineers with extensive knowledge of the Century brand) at select Toyota dealerships in Japan. Pricing starts at ¥25,000,000, which is about R3.26m.
MORE:
Audi Q8 range updated with refreshed styling and new tech
Toyota Hilux ups its eco-credentials with hydrogen power
Land Rover presents Defender Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos