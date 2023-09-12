Peugeot unveils its electrifying new fastback SUV, the E-3008

Viewed in profile, the E-3008 sports a sleek silhouette with Peugeot keeping the number of decorative body inserts to a minimum, concealing the side window seals in the doors and forgoing the use of any distracting chrome trim. Filling this electric SUV's arches are streamlined lightweight alloy wheels measuring 18 or 19 inches, depending on the model.
Image: Supplied
Peugeot on Tuesday unveiled its new third-generation 3008. Shown in all-electric guise first (hybrid models will follow later), the E-3008 is a striking fastback SUV the French car maker hopes will poach sales from the likes of the Volvo C40 and Mercedes-Benz's EQA.
Measuring 4,540mm in length, 1,890mm in width and 1,640mm in height, the E-3008 is certainly a looker, with an aggressive design language we've come to expect from modern-day Peugeot products.
The front end is particularly edgy, featuring an all-new grille built about the car's iconic lion logo. Framing it is a pair of signature three-claw daytime running lights and ultra-compact headlamp clusters. According to Peugeot, the latter benefit from fully adaptive Pixel LED technology as standard on all derivatives.
Image: Supplied
Viewed in profile, the E-3008 sports a sleek silhouette with Peugeot keeping the number of decorative body inserts to a minimum, concealing the side window seals in the doors and forgoing the use of any distracting chrome trim. Filling this electric SUV's arches are streamlined lightweight alloy wheels measuring 18 or 19 inches, depending on the model.
From launch the E-3008 is available in six colours — Obsession Blue, Ingaro Blue, Okenite White, Pearl Black, Artense Grey and Titanium Grey. These are offset by a gloss black roof on the flagship GT version, which sees a similar finish applied to the lower sections of the front and rear bumpers, wheel arches and the door sill protectors.
The spacious cabin adopts the car maker's latest Panoramic i-Cockpit, which places a small-diameter multifunction steering wheel — with haptic buttons — ahead of a gigantic wraparound 21-inch panoramic touchscreen, which handles both instrument cluster and infotainment duties. Beneath it resides a row of customisable touch-sensitive buttons that can be programmed to provide quick access to 10 of the driver's favourite functions.
By relocating the gear selector to the space next to it, Peugeot has freed up more space on the centre console, creating a cleaner and less-cluttered interior architecture.
Image: Supplied
Depending on the model, customers can look forward to niceties such as ventilated and massaging front seats, adaptive side bolsters to better mould to the shape of your body and an air treatment system which filters out pollutant gases and particles.
Also on offer is a Focal Premium sound system with 10 speakers and a 690W amplifier.
According to Peugeot, the E-3008 offers 17 interior storage binnacles with a total volume of about 34 litres. Also included is a cooled storage space under the central armrest designed to keep your road trip snacks and supplies chilled no matter the weather.
Meanwhile, boot space (under the parcel shelf) measures in at a fairly generous 520 litres.
Image: Supplied
Built atop the firm's STLA Medium platform, the E-3008 can be ordered with a choice of three electric power trains:
All models feature three levels of regenerative braking (low, medium and high), which are activated using paddles fitted behind the steering wheel.
Image: Supplied
Meanwhile, the charging socket on the left rear wing offers Mode 2/3 (AC) and Mode 4 (DC) connections.
For alternating current (AC) charging, two types of on-board charger are available, with an 11kW three-phase charger fitted as standard and a 22kW three-phase charger as an option.
For direct current (DC) recharging via superchargers, the Mode 4 socket accepts a power rating up to 160kW, enabling the standard range battery to be recharged from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes and less than 30 minutes for the high capacity long-range version.
To complete the line-up, the new 3008 will also be available with electrified (hybrid and plug-in hybrid) power units, according to market needs, as well as one power train for international markets. More details about these models will be published later.
At the time of writing local availability was yet to be confirmed.
