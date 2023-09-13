New Models

Mercedes unveils new Marco Polo motorhome

The home on wheels adopts the same visual and hardware enhancements as the recently updated V-Class

13 September 2023 - 11:20 By Denis Droppa
The home on wheels has a pop-up roof and sleeps four.
Image: Supplied

After introducing its updated V-Class a few months ago, Mercedes-Benz Vans unveiled the Marco Polo motorhome version at the recent Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The versatile camper accommodates up to four occupants and is equipped with a pop-up roof with a roof bed, a versatile seat/bunk combination, a folding table, a fully equipped kitchen and a wardrobe. 

The Marco Polo adopts the same visual and hardware enhancements as the regular V-Class, including a refreshed exterior design with a bolder radiator grille and more prominent bumper. Optionally available are multibeam LED headlamps and an AMG Line design package with an LED light strip encircling the grille.

The new V-Class Marco Polo becomes a true smart home on wheels thanks to an innovative Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) interface module. Numerous camping functions can be operated centrally via the cockpit screen or the smartphone app. It enables switching off various functions at the touch of a button that are not relevant during a stay at the campsite.

In addition, the Airmatic air suspension can now be adjusted to level the camper on uneven terrain, all at the touch of a button.

Inside is a fully equipped kitchen and a wardrobe.
Image: Supplied

As with the rest of the V-Class range, the Marco Polo’s cabin has a redesigned instrument panel with a touchscreen, new stylish air vents and a new generation of steering wheels with capacitive hands-off recognition. For the first time, the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo have two 12.3-inch widescreen displays. 

Other new comfort features include optional steering wheel heating, as well as optional dimmed rear lighting for night-time driving. The ambient lighting, which can now also be found in the rear sliding door in the camper as an option for the first time, offers an even more individual lighting mood with 64 new colours. Another significant comfort gain is the introduction of the current MBUX generation. On request, this brings additional functions on board, such as the Energizing comfort control or navigation with augmented reality.

The Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo is available in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, with a choice of diesel powerplants. The flagship 300d 4Matic has burly outputs of 174kW and 500Nm.

There are currently no plans to bring the Marco Polo to South Africa.

