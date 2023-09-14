The stylish fifth-generation Lexus RX range has finally touched down in South Africa.
First unveiled in 2022, this striking newcomer utilises the Japanese carmaker's “Next Chapter" design language that certainly makes it stand out from the rest of the crossover SUV crowd.
Cosmetic highlights include a large frameless “spindle” radiator grille with a new 3D design, arrow-shaped headlamps with distinctive daytime running lights and a swooping C-pillar design that lends the RX a coupé-like silhouette.
While blacked-out C-pillars create a modern "floating roof" effect, the rear of the RX – as on its NX sibling – sports narrow LED tail light clusters linked by a light bar that spans the entire width of its tailgate.
Surprisingly large 21-inch lightweight alloy wheels are standard across the range.
According to Lexus the new RX is the exact same length as the outgoing model but offers a longer wheelbase (+60mm) and widened track (+15mm up front and +45mm at the rear), while height is reduced by 15mm. These dimensional tweaks help give it a noticeably more squat and a purposeful stance.
The GA-K platform upon which it is based has also been fettled to offer increased body rigidity, which Lexus says offers improved handling.
New Lexus RX arrives in Mzansi: this is how much it costs
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Inside the Lexus RX you'll discover a fresh cockpit design concept that features a digital instrument cluster and a redesigned multifunction steering wheel that integrates with a new head-up display. A 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system is fitted as standard and offers Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto (wired) connectivity as well as over-the-air software updates.
Other cool tech includes a digital key in the form of a smartphone App, as well as an HD panoramic view monitor with a transparent ground surface image display that shows road surface conditions and tyre position underneath the vehicle.
RX customers can also look forward to niceties such as three-zone air conditioning, a 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, wireless charger and heated/ventilated seats.
Boot space, meanwhile, measures in a fairly generous 612 litres with the rear seats in place.
Powering the new Lexus RX lineup is a choice of four four-cylinder petrol engines as the long-serving V6 finally falls away in the interest of emissions. The entry-level RX 350 is equipped with a 2.4l turbocharged unit making 205kW and 430Nm of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to Lexus the RX 350 will go from 0-100km/h in 7.1 seconds and sip 8.7l/100km across the combined cycle.
Image: Supplied
Next up is the RX 350h that marries a 2.5l four-cylinder Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with a self-charging hybrid powertrain for a combined output of 184kW. Meshed to an eCVT transmission, torque is fed through to a constantly variable E-Four electric all-wheel drive system designed to provide drivers with optimal grip across all road conditions. Expect a 0-100km/h time of 7.9 seconds and combined fuel consumption as low as 5.4l/100km.
F Sport grade is available for the RX 350h and when selected bolts on a range of styling enhancements including a bespoke front bumper design, revised radiator grille mesh pattern and exclusive multi-spoke aluminium wheels with a gloss black finish. Inside you will find a sports steering wheel and leather upholstery in a choice of Dark Rose or Black.
The RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid uses the same 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine but benefits from a larger 18.1 kWh lithium-ion battery (the RX 350h uses nickel-metal hydride cells) for a maximum electric driving range of 65km at speeds of up to 135km/h. A total system output of 227kW drops the 0-100km/h time down to a rather sprightly 6.5 seconds, while average fuel consumption can drop as low as 1.3l/100km on the combined cycle.
Lexus' E-Four electric all-wheel drive is also fitted as standard, as is a 6.6kW on-board charger, which, with a 230V/32A connection, enables a full battery recharge in 165 minutes.
Image: Supplied
The RX 500h F Sport is bolted to a 2.4l turbocharged petrol engine and parallel hybrid powertrain delivering a total system output of 273kW and 550Nm. These figures allow it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, while still offering a combined fuel consumption figure as low as 6.5l/100km.
This flagship model is fitted with a six-speed automatic gearbox, as well as Lexus' new Direct4 adaptive all-wheel drive system. The latter utilises a separate electric motor and inverter to constantly balance the torque between the front and rear axles quicker and more precisely than a comparable mechanical system. Lexus says it also provides improved handling stability and notably better steering feedback.
Other notable features exclusive to the RX 500h F Sport include aluminium monoblock opposed six-piston front brake calipers, dynamic rear steering and active noise control.
Image: Supplied
All new Lexus RX models feature adaptive variable suspension as standard, which allows drivers to choose between two damping force control modes. While Normal prioritises everyday ride comfort, Sport offers improved steering response and reduced body roll.
Active driver aids are also plentiful with the latest generation Lexus Safety System +3 offering numerous life-saving technologies such as pre-crash safety, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist and abnormal driver condition response.
Now available at dealerships, pricing for the new 2023 Lexus RX range is as follows:
Pricing includes a seven year/105,000km warranty. Hybrid models come with an eight-year/195,000km battery warranty.
