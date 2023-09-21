New Models

Toyota Vitz X-Cite set to thrill Mzansi

21 September 2023 - 17:02 By MOTORING REPORTER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Orange flashes adorn the lower air intake grille.
Orange flashes adorn the lower air intake grille.
Image: Supplied

Toyota on Thursday launched its racy new Vitz X-Cite.

Built for those seeking a little extra visual pizazz, this newcomer features bold orange trim applied to the edges of its lower front grille. This striking colour is also applied to the aft sections of the protective door mouldings as well as the rear roof spoiler. Other notable tweaks include gloss black alloy wheels and side mirrors with a black/orange/grey decal.

An orange roof spoiler adorns the rear.
An orange roof spoiler adorns the rear.
Image: Supplied

Customers can choose from five different shades of exterior paint — Mystic Pearl White, Urban Silver, Dusk Grey, Jet Blue and stealthy Shadow Black Pearl.

Inside the cabin you'll find orange detailing applied to the gear lever surround, air vent cowls, door card finishers and instrument cluster. Standard features include electric windows, a multifunction steering wheel, air conditioning and an audio system featuring Bluetooth, Aux, and USB connectivity options. The flagship XR X-Cite gains an integrated touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As with all Vitz models, the X-Cite is powered by a 1.0l three-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 49kW and 189Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle comes in at 4.4l/100km. 

The Vitz X-Cite is priced at R189,900 with the XR X-Cite at R219,900. Both come standard with a two-year/30,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty.

MORE:

New VW Tiguan unveiled with striking looks and plug-in hybrid tech

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the new third-generation Tiguan due to arrive in SA in the second half of 2024.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ford expands Ranger line-up with new Plug-in Hybrid model

Ford announced Tuesday it will be offering a Ranger Plug-in Hybrid from 2025.
Motoring
2 days ago

Maxus launches Mzansi’s first electric double cab bakkie — Here’s what it costs

The Maxus T90EV will be the first electric double cab bakkie to be sold in South Africa.
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Toyota Vitz X-Cite set to thrill Mzansi New Models
  2. Russell says final-lap Singapore incident is 'history' Motorsport
  3. 10 cars that give you more than 1,000km of range on a tank of fuel Motoring
  4. Mercedes-Benz named coolest motor vehicle brand in South Africa news
  5. Nio launches smartphone developed to use with its electric cars news

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...