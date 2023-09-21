Customers can choose from five different shades of exterior paint — Mystic Pearl White, Urban Silver, Dusk Grey, Jet Blue and stealthy Shadow Black Pearl.
Inside the cabin you'll find orange detailing applied to the gear lever surround, air vent cowls, door card finishers and instrument cluster. Standard features include electric windows, a multifunction steering wheel, air conditioning and an audio system featuring Bluetooth, Aux, and USB connectivity options. The flagship XR X-Cite gains an integrated touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Toyota Vitz X-Cite set to thrill Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Toyota on Thursday launched its racy new Vitz X-Cite.
Built for those seeking a little extra visual pizazz, this newcomer features bold orange trim applied to the edges of its lower front grille. This striking colour is also applied to the aft sections of the protective door mouldings as well as the rear roof spoiler. Other notable tweaks include gloss black alloy wheels and side mirrors with a black/orange/grey decal.
Image: Supplied
As with all Vitz models, the X-Cite is powered by a 1.0l three-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 49kW and 189Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle comes in at 4.4l/100km.
The Vitz X-Cite is priced at R189,900 with the XR X-Cite at R219,900. Both come standard with a two-year/30,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty.
