The Cayenne S E-Hybrid rides on a set of standard 20-inch Cayenne S wheels and features an exhaust system with two twin tailpipes finished in brushed stainless steel. As an SUV, it wears the Silver exterior package, and as a Coupé the Black exterior package. For safer night-time driving, Porsche has fitted matrix LED headlights as standard equipment. The German carmaker's HD matrix LED headlights are available as an optional extra.
Standard interior features include eight-way adjustable seats, a Sport Chrono package with a mode switch for selecting the driving programme, pedal pads in stainless steel and a Diamar interior package painted in Silvershade. The driver also benefits from additional functionality built into the My Porsche app, including new functions in Apple CarPlay.
According to Porsche South Africa, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid is set to arrive on our shores early next year with the SUV model priced from R2,615,000 with a five-year Driveplan. The Coupé model with the same Driveplan is priced from R2,707,000. Order books are open.
New Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid breaks cover
Image: Supplied
Porsche on Tuesday expanded its Cayenne line-up with the launch of the new S E-Hybrid model. Slotting in between the Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, this mid-tier offering focuses on balancing everyday usability with spirited performance.
Under the bonnet resides a 260kW 3.0l turbocharged V6 petrol engine paired to a 130kW electric motor. Together they achieve a system output of 382kW and a maximum torque of 750Nm. This high output potential is reflected in the driving performance, with Porsche claiming a snappy 0-100km/h time of 4.7 seconds and a VO2 Max of 263km/h.
Image: Supplied
The new Cayenne S E-Hybrid benefits from an optimised hybrid system and a large 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack offering a maximum all-electric driving range of 90km. The new on-board AC charger fully charges the S E-Hybrid in less than two-and-a-half hours at a suitable power source with a charging capacity of up to 11kW.
On the chassis front, typically sharp Porsche handling is ensured via the fitment of a standard adaptive air suspension system featuring two-chamber, two-valve technology. Its broad spread of spring rates also allows for increased ride comfort on poor surfaces.
The Cayenne S E-Hybrid rides on a set of standard 20-inch Cayenne S wheels and features an exhaust system with two twin tailpipes finished in brushed stainless steel. As an SUV, it wears the Silver exterior package, and as a Coupé the Black exterior package. For safer night-time driving, Porsche has fitted matrix LED headlights as standard equipment. The German carmaker's HD matrix LED headlights are available as an optional extra.
Standard interior features include eight-way adjustable seats, a Sport Chrono package with a mode switch for selecting the driving programme, pedal pads in stainless steel and a Diamar interior package painted in Silvershade. The driver also benefits from additional functionality built into the My Porsche app, including new functions in Apple CarPlay.
According to Porsche South Africa, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid is set to arrive on our shores early next year with the SUV model priced from R2,615,000 with a five-year Driveplan. The Coupé model with the same Driveplan is priced from R2,707,000. Order books are open.
MORE
Toyota Vitz X-Cite set to thrill Mzansi
New VW Tiguan unveiled with striking looks and plug-in hybrid tech
Ford expands Ranger line-up with new Plug-in Hybrid model
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos