New BMW 5 Series hybrids can cover an astonishing 100km per litre of fuel

BMW has added new plug-in hybrid derivatives to its recently revealed eighth-generation 5 Series sedans.
Launched globally four months ago in petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid and full-electric i5 guises, the latest 5 Series now includes the 530e and 550e xDrive. Both can drive about 90km in full-electric mode and reach speeds of up to 140km/h in this silent setting.
The 530e mates a 2.0l in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with an e-drive unit for system outputs of 220kW and 450Nm. An eight-speed automatic transmission helps propel the 530e from 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 230km/h. Fuel consumption for the 530e is claimed at just 1l/ 100km - yes, you read that correctly - an astonishing 100km per litre.
In 550e xDrive guise, the electric motor is paired with a 3.0l in-line six-cylinder petrol engine for a system output of 360kW and 700Nm through all-wheel drive. The 0-100km/h is dispatched in 4.3 seconds, with a 250km/h top speed. Fuel consumption is also rated at l.0l/100km.
The new petrol-electric duo benefits from adaptive brake-energy recuperation and a space-saving arrangement for the lithium-ion battery for an enhanced centre of gravity and luggage volume of 520l, matching the non-hybrid variants.
The hybrids can be charged from 0 to 100% within three hours and 15 minutes at specific, mild-voltage chargers, or about 12 hours at a conventional household socket.
Both feature extensive standard equipment, including 19-inch alloy wheels, BMW IconicSounds and the BMW interaction bar with touch-sensitive control panels for controlling ventilation and air conditioning.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The BMW 550e xDrive Sedan comes standard with adaptive chassis professional, a lowered suspension and active steering for better agility at medium and higher speeds.
The new 5 Series arrives in South African dealerships in the first quarter of 2024, starting with the 520d and i5 M60 xDrive derivatives. BMW SA says there aren’t plans to launch the new plug-in-hybrid 530e and 550e xDrive models locally.
