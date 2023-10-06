New Mercedes GLE and GLE Coupé arrive in SA: we have pricing

Pricing for the Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupé model range:
GLE 300d 4Matic: R1,964,600
GLE 300d 4Matic seven-seater: R1,984,000
GLE 450 4Matic: R2,075,400
GLE 450 4Matic seven-seater: R2,094,800
GLE 450d 4Matic: R2,041,500
GLE 450d 4Matic seven-seater: R2,060,900
Image: Supplied
The revised Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupé model range is now available in Mzansi.
Revealed earlier this year, both benefit from enhanced exterior styling, including a new front bumper and a radiator grille sporting two horizontal louvres with chrome accents. Framing it is a new pair of LED high-performance headlamps with daytime running lights.
Other notable aesthetic enhancements include newly designed taillamp clusters, a choice of two aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels in 19- and 20-inch sizes as well as two new additions to the colour palette — blue metallic and Manufaktur alpine grey solid.
Image: Supplied
In the cabin you will find both GLE derivatives come equipped with the carmaker's latest-generation steering wheel fitted with S-Class inspired sensor surfaces on the horizontal spokes. These allow the driver to easily operate the instrument and central displays with his/her thumbs. Features from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS have also made their way into the cabin, including centre/side air vents galvanised in real metal with a chrome finish, as well as Manufaktur piano lacquer black trim finishes. Catalana beige/black (GLE SUV) and Bahia brown/black have also been added to the options list.
Customers can also look forward to enhanced interior ambient lighting with the same colours as in the S-Class, a premium Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos and the option of an Energising Air Control system that keeps particulates from entering the cabin. The headline act, however, is the second-generation MBUX infotainment system that incorporates revised hardware and software. As before, this system uses two fully customisable 12.3-inch HD displays — one mounted in front of the driver and the other on the centre console. The latter allows intuitive access to media and vehicle settings and is fully compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Image: Supplied
Perhaps the biggest news about the updated 2023 GLE and GLE Coupé models is all derivatives now sport 48V mild-hybrid assistance for improved performance and fuel efficiency. The diesel GLE 300d makes 198kW and 550Nm of torque while the GLE 450d musters 270kW and 750Nm. The petrol-powered GLE 450 kicks out 280kW and 500Nm. All models are fitted with a nine-speed automatic gearbox sending power to a 4Matic all-wheel drive system promising optimised traction on a range of road surfaces.
Available as a cost option is the Off-Road Engineering Package, adding underbody protection and an optional Airmatic air suspension with 30mm extra ground clearance. It also integrates a bespoke Off-Road Mode that, accessible via the upgraded MBUX system, turns special content such as gradient, roll angle, compass and steering angle into a visual experience. In conjunction with the optional Parking Package with 360° camera, drivers can use the innovative “transparent bonnet” function that gives a clear and unimpeded view of the trail ahead and the chance to pick out hazardous objects.
The GLE and GLE Coupé are capable of towing loads of up to 3,500kg. Making life easier in this regard is fully electric trailer coupling as well as Trailer Manoeuvring Assist: a camera-based system that automatically regulates the steering angle of the towing vehicle up to a speed of 5km/h and an uphill gradient of up to 15%.
Image: Supplied
