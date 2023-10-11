New Models

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Audi RS6 and RS7 Performance

11 October 2023 - 12:34 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she attends the launch of the new Audi RS6 and RS7 Performance models at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 Opel Grandland

Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the launch of the revamped Opel Grandland.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Mustang Mach-E Rally offers electrifying off-road performance

Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-E range has a new rally-inspired model derivative specially designed to slay dirt roads.
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Volvo electric trucks in SA

Join the Ignition GT crew as they take a look at Volvo's exciting electric truck line-up.
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. F-Type ZP Edition will be the last petrol-powered Jaguar sports car New Models
  2. Everything you need to know about the new BMW X2 New Models
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Audi RS6 and RS7 Performance New Models
  4. Horner says Red Bull ‘desperately’ needs Perez to find his form Motorsport
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival