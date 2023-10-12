Performance figures are impressive, with Hennessey claiming this Camaro will go from 0-100km/h in 2.1 seconds (quicker than the firm's own Venom hypercar), run the standing quarter mile in 9.57 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 350km/h.
Exterior modifications are minimal with only a few subtle badges and decals giving the game away. Hennessey also bolted on gloss black alloy wheels and a wider rear spoiler.
“Our comprehensive upgrade to the Camaro ZL1 is one of my all-time favourites,” said Hennessey Performance founder John Hennessey.
“The chassis, suspension and power plant work seamlessly together so all the driver experiences is raw, unbridled horsepower. There is nothing like our Exorcist, so we are eager to share this special limited edition with fans of this iconic car before it is gone forever.”
Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Final Edition is a last hurrah to a legend
Image: Supplied
General Motors is to retire its legendary Chevrolet Camaro at the end 2024. A machine with an illustrious and enviable history, Hennessey Performance is paying homage to this American icon with the launch of its Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Final Edition.
Limited to 57 examples (a nod to the 57 years since the Camaro first entered production), the Texas-based high-performance vehicle creator has fitted it with a modified 6.2l supercharged LT4 V8 engine delivering 745kW and 1,309Nm of torque to the rear wheels. For a bit of context, a standard Camaro ZL1 produces 485kW and 881Nm. Some key tweaks include the installation of a bigger supercharger, high-pressure fuel system and less restrictive air intake. Bespoke camshafts are partnered to heavy duty intake and exhaust valves, while the pushrods were upgraded and a free-flowing exhaust system fitted.
Image: Supplied
Performance figures are impressive, with Hennessey claiming this Camaro will go from 0-100km/h in 2.1 seconds (quicker than the firm's own Venom hypercar), run the standing quarter mile in 9.57 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 350km/h.
Exterior modifications are minimal with only a few subtle badges and decals giving the game away. Hennessey also bolted on gloss black alloy wheels and a wider rear spoiler.
“Our comprehensive upgrade to the Camaro ZL1 is one of my all-time favourites,” said Hennessey Performance founder John Hennessey.
“The chassis, suspension and power plant work seamlessly together so all the driver experiences is raw, unbridled horsepower. There is nothing like our Exorcist, so we are eager to share this special limited edition with fans of this iconic car before it is gone forever.”
MORE:
F-Type ZP Edition will be the last petrol-powered Jaguar sports car
Everything you need to know about the new BMW X2
Porsche reveals radical, track-only 911 GT3 R rennsport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos