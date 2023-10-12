Kia showcases new EV5 and two concept models at Kia EV Day

Three variants will be made available to the Chinese market — standard, long-range and long-range all-wheel drive models. The standard EV5 will have a 64kWh battery and a 160kW motor, providing a 530km driving range. The long-range model with an 88kWh battery aims for a 720km range, while the long-range AWD model with two motors (160kW front and 70kW rear) is targeting 650km. Kia says this model also sports fast-charging capability which allows the battery to go from 30% to 80% capacity in 27 minutes.
Kia used its inaugural Kia EV Day to unveil to the world three new all-electric models.
Held in the South Korean city of Seoul on Thursday, the carmaker kicked things off with the EV3 Concept — a subcompact crossover earmarked to replace the Soul EV.
Stealing its styling cues and technology from the EV9 SUV, the EV3 Concept is targeted at younger audiences and, according to KIA, blends practicality with the joy of driving.
Constructed from eco-friendly materials, its minimalist interior features mood lighting, advanced ergonomic seats as well as a user configurable cabin with mini tables that rotate in length, position and angle. The folding rear bench seat is equally flexible and can be folded upward, allowing for storing bulky luggage such as electric scooters and bicycles.
The EV3 Concept is targeting a base starting price of about $35,000 (R664,360), with production variants expected to roll out to select global markets in 2024. Final specifications and powertrain/battery specifics will be announced closer to the time.
Presented as a sleek four-door fastback sedan with a silhouette reminiscent of the EV6, the EV4 Concept is another intriguing all-electric proposition designed to appeal to customers looking for something a bit more sporty. According to Kia, its sleek low nose, elongated tail and technical roof spoiler are stylistic nods to sports and racing cars.
Inside the cabin, Kia is showcasing an array of interesting features such as a movable air conditioning control panel, customisable air vents and a slimmed down instrument panel presented across two digital screens. There's also a new “Mind Modes” feature that adjusts ambient lighting and animated ventilation patterns. “Perform” mode presents drivers with all the information they require to perform at their optimum, while “Serenity” mode offers a range of graphics to create a more relaxed ambience for reflection and restoration.
Kia also presented the production-ready EV5 crossover SUV, which is built on its dedicated E-GMP platform and is to be manufactured in China and Korea.
Three variants will be made available to the Chinese market — standard, long-range and long-range all-wheel drive models. The standard EV5 will have a 64kWh battery and a 160kW motor, providing a 530km driving range. The long-range model with an 88kWh battery aims for a 720km range, while the long-range AWD model with two motors (160kW front and 70kW rear) is targeting 650km. Kia says this model also sports fast-charging capability which allows the battery to go from 30% to 80% capacity in 27 minutes.
For Korea, all EV5 variants, including standard, long-range and long-range AWD versions, are in development with potential adjustments being considered. The standard model will be equipped with a 58kWh battery and a 160kW front motor. The long-range model will feature an 81kWh battery and the same 160kW front motor. The long-range AWD model will include an extra 70kW rear motor, resulting in a combined power output of up to 225kW. The driving range of each model will be tailored to meet market demands.
Kia says the EV5's battery is designed for efficiency in extreme weather conditions, using an advanced heat pump system. It features regenerative braking and an i-Pedal system for improved driving comfort, allowing acceleration and deceleration with a single pedal. Further down the line, a high-performance EV5 GT model will also be offered.
The spacious interior of the EV5 is chock full of advanced infotainment and technology features. Highlights include Kia's Panoramic Wide Display, which combines a 12.3-inch cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment system, with a five-inch climate control display.
Also on offer is a Unified Graphical User Interface designed to enhance information display consistency across various screens, simplifying navigation and improving usability for EV-specific functions. A windshield Head Up Display is available as an option.
Physical buttons have been reduced to a minimum, with only four hidden hard keys under the central screen, offering start/stop, telematics and HVAC control. Three-zone climate control allows individual adjustments for the driver, front passenger and second-row occupants, with an after-blow feature to maintain a pleasant cabin environment.
The EV5 supports over the air updates, allowing users to keep digital features and services up to date without visiting a dealership. Additional features and enhancements are available through the Kia Connect Store to personalise the driving experience further.
Pricing is expected to come in at around the $50,000 (R948,240) mark. At the time of writing, the Kia EV5 is not under consideration for the South African market.
