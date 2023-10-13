New Models

Electric Mitsubishi crossover MPV concept car to star at Japan Mobility Show

13 October 2023 - 14:53 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Designed to be driven over various terrains, Mitsubishi says the concept will feature generous ground clearance complemented by a four-wheel drive system.
Designed to be driven over various terrains, Mitsubishi says the concept will feature generous ground clearance complemented by a four-wheel drive system.
Image: Supplied

Mitsubishi confirmed on Friday it will premiere a new electric crossover MPV concept car at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023. 

According to the Japanese carmaker, it will combine the road handling of an SUV with the comfort and user-friendliness of an MPV, with a view to achieve a carbon-neutral society.

Designed to be driven over various terrains, Mitsubishi said the concept will feature generous ground clearance complemented by a four-wheel drive system. Drivers will be able to switch between drive modes to suit realtime road and weather conditions. 

No powertrain specs have been announced other than it will offer a cruising range to handle all sorts of adventures. Mitsubishi is equally vague about the concept vehicle's interior; the press release saying it will be “vastly spacious with a sense of openness”. 

The Japan Mobility Show 2023 starts on October 26 and concludes on November 5.

READ MORE:

Kia showcases new EV5 and two concept models at Kia EV Day

Kia used its inaugural Kia EV Day to unveil to the world three new all-electric models.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Final Edition is a last hurrah to a legend

General Motors is to retire its legendary Chevrolet Camaro at the end 2024. A machine with an illustrious an enviable history, Hennessey Performance ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Everything you need to know about the new BMW X2

BMW on Wednesday revealed its second-generation X2 Sports Activity Coupé (SAC). Compared with the outgoing model first unveiled at the 2016 Paris ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Electric Mitsubishi crossover MPV concept car to star at Japan Mobility Show New Models
  2. WATCH | Mercedes conducts world’s first public EV crash test news
  3. Belgian Grand Prix secures one-year extension for 2025 Motorsport
  4. Dricus du Plessis is Mercedes-Benz SA's newest 'Friend of the Brand' news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...