New Models

New Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Lit is priced to sell

13 October 2023 - 16:47 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Lit retails for R279,900.
The new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Lit retails for R279,900.
Image: Supplied

For those on a budget, Chery has availed its new Tiggo 4 Pro Lit (pronounced Lite).

Despite being the most affordable entry-point to the Chery brand, it still comes equipped with the Chinese car maker's characteristic galaxy-themed front radiator grille, colour-coded and electrically adjustable side mirrors, roof rails and smart 16-inch alloy wheels. 

To keep costs down the Tiggo 4 Pro Lit is fitted with fabric-covered seats and an injection-moulded plastic steering wheel.

Standard features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, keyless entry with a start-stop button, manual air conditioning, rear seat vents, two USB ports, a 12V power outlet and 3.5-inch colour TFT Cluster nestled inside the instrument cluster. 

Safety remains paramount with dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, traction control, electronic stability control, hill ascent and descent assist plus rear park sensors.

Power is provided by a naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 83kW and 138Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. 

The new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Lit retails for R279,900 and includes a standard three-year/30,000km service plan plus a 1-million kilometre/10-year engine warranty.

READ MORE:

New Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max arrives in Mzansi

A more luxurious and arguably more capable offering than the standard Tiggo 7 Pro, this newcomer sets itself apart with a revamped exterior home to ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Electric Mitsubishi crossover MPV concept car to star at Japan Mobility Show

Mitsubishi confirmed on Friday it will premiere a new electric crossover MPV concept car at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Kia showcases new EV5 and two concept models at Kia EV Day

Kia used its inaugural Kia EV Day to unveil to the world three new all-electric models.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Lance Stroll apologises to FIA and is given a written warning Motorsport
  2. New Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max arrives in Mzansi New Models
  3. Electric Mitsubishi crossover MPV concept car to star at Japan Mobility Show New Models
  4. New Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Lit is priced to sell New Models
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...