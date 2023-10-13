Other highlights come in the form of perforated leather sport front seats with electric adjustment, air conditioning with N95-level air purification capabilities and a camera system employing AI technology to provide a 360º view around the vehicle when needed.
A full array of advanced driver assistance systems are fitted as standard including forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance, rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring. The Tiggo 7 Pro Max gains two extra airbags bringing the total to eight.
Under the bonnet, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max range is powered by 1.6l turbocharged petrol engine making 145kW and 290Nm of torque. Meshed to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, this is sent to either the front or all four wheels, depending on the variant.
Pricing is as follows:
- Tiggo 7 Pro Max Distinction 2WD: R529,900;
- Tiggo 7 Pro Max Executive 2WD: R559,900; and
- Tiggo 7 Pro Max Executive AWD: R609,900.
This includes a 10-year/1-million-kilometre mechanical warranty and seven-year/90,000km service plan.
New Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max arrives in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
The new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max is now available in South Africa.
A more luxurious and arguably more capable offering than the standard Tiggo 7 Pro, this newcomer sets itself apart with a revamped exterior home to many cosmetic upgrades.
Some of these include a gloss black radiator grille offset by a chrome diamond pattern, three-dimensional design "Angel Wings" LED headlamps, plus lower sills and side intakes. Two-wheel drive models roll on 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, while the flagship all-wheel drive model benefits from a larger set of 19-inch wheels for an extra shot of presence.
Image: Supplied
The rear of the Tiggo 7 Pro Max sports a powered tailgate fitted with a vehicle-wide LED light strip linking the taillamp clusters. For some added pantomime this SUV also features a unique LED light-up sequence; an animation that sees the front and rear lights perform a welcoming symphony when the driver approaches the vehicle with key fob in hand.
Specification levels are high on the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max and customers can look forward to an array of standard niceties including a panoramic sunroof, customisable multicolour ambient lighting with 64 hues, dual-zone climate control, Chery voice control, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and 50W wireless charging.
There is also a gigantic 24.6-inch curved hyperboloid screen serving as both the infotainment hub and instrument cluster. As to be expected it offers both wired/wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Image: Supplied
Other highlights come in the form of perforated leather sport front seats with electric adjustment, air conditioning with N95-level air purification capabilities and a camera system employing AI technology to provide a 360º view around the vehicle when needed.
A full array of advanced driver assistance systems are fitted as standard including forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance, rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring. The Tiggo 7 Pro Max gains two extra airbags bringing the total to eight.
Under the bonnet, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max range is powered by 1.6l turbocharged petrol engine making 145kW and 290Nm of torque. Meshed to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, this is sent to either the front or all four wheels, depending on the variant.
Pricing is as follows:
This includes a 10-year/1-million-kilometre mechanical warranty and seven-year/90,000km service plan.
READ MORE:
Electric Mitsubishi crossover MPV concept car to star at Japan Mobility Show
Kia showcases new EV5 and two concept models at Kia EV Day
Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Final Edition is a last hurrah to a legend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos