New Models

New Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max arrives in Mzansi

13 October 2023 - 16:14 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max lineup starts at R529,900.
The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max lineup starts at R529,900.
Image: Supplied

The new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max is now available in South Africa. 

A more luxurious and arguably more capable offering than the standard Tiggo 7 Pro, this newcomer sets itself apart with a revamped exterior home to many cosmetic upgrades.

Some of these include a gloss black radiator grille offset by a chrome diamond pattern, three-dimensional design "Angel Wings" LED headlamps, plus lower sills and side intakes. Two-wheel drive models roll on 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, while the flagship all-wheel drive model benefits from a larger set of 19-inch wheels for an extra shot of presence. 

Two-wheel drive models get 18-inch wheels while the all-wheel drive version rolls on 19-inch wheels.
Two-wheel drive models get 18-inch wheels while the all-wheel drive version rolls on 19-inch wheels.
Image: Supplied

The rear of the Tiggo 7 Pro Max sports a powered tailgate fitted with a vehicle-wide LED light strip linking the taillamp clusters. For some added pantomime this SUV also features a unique LED light-up sequence; an animation that sees the front and rear lights perform a welcoming symphony when the driver approaches the vehicle with key fob in hand. 

Specification levels are high on the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max and customers can look forward to an array of standard niceties including a panoramic sunroof, customisable multicolour ambient lighting with 64 hues, dual-zone climate control, Chery voice control, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and 50W wireless charging.

There is also a gigantic 24.6-inch curved hyperboloid screen serving as both the infotainment hub and instrument cluster. As to be expected it offers both wired/wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Gigantic 24.6-inch curved hyperboloid screen defines the interior.
Gigantic 24.6-inch curved hyperboloid screen defines the interior.
Image: Supplied

Other highlights come in the form of perforated leather sport front seats with electric adjustment, air conditioning with N95-level air purification capabilities and a camera system employing AI technology to provide a 360º view around the vehicle when needed.

A full array of advanced driver assistance systems are fitted as standard including forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance, rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring. The Tiggo 7 Pro Max gains two extra airbags bringing the total to eight. 

Under the bonnet, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max range is powered by 1.6l turbocharged petrol engine making 145kW and 290Nm of torque. Meshed to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, this is sent to either the front or all four wheels, depending on the variant. 

Pricing is as follows:

  • Tiggo 7 Pro Max Distinction 2WD: R529,900;
  • Tiggo 7 Pro Max Executive 2WD: R559,900; and
  • Tiggo 7 Pro Max Executive AWD: R609,900.

This includes a 10-year/1-million-kilometre mechanical warranty and seven-year/90,000km service plan.

READ MORE:

Electric Mitsubishi crossover MPV concept car to star at Japan Mobility Show

Mitsubishi confirmed on Friday it will premiere a new electric crossover MPV concept car at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Kia showcases new EV5 and two concept models at Kia EV Day

Kia used its inaugural Kia EV Day to unveil to the world three new all-electric models.
Motoring
1 day ago

Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Final Edition is a last hurrah to a legend

General Motors is to retire its legendary Chevrolet Camaro at the end 2024. A machine with an illustrious an enviable history, Hennessey Performance ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Lance Stroll apologises to FIA and is given a written warning Motorsport
  2. New Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max arrives in Mzansi New Models
  3. Electric Mitsubishi crossover MPV concept car to star at Japan Mobility Show New Models
  4. New Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Lit is priced to sell New Models
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...