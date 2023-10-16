New Models

Toyota to unveil electric GR sports car concept at Japan Mobility Show

16 October 2023 - 15:44 By MOTORING REPORTER
The FT-Se Concept is set to debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023.
Image: Supplied

Toyota is set to unveil its first all-electric GR sports car at next week's Japan Mobility Show 2023.

A high-performance battery electric vehicle (BEV) proposed as one of the options for sports cars in the carbon-neutral era, the FT-Se will incorporate the expertise gained in Toyota Gazoo Racing's efforts to build better road cars through motorsports.

Though Toyota is yet to divulge any powertrain details, it has confirmed the low-slung FT-Se Concept will sport an especially sleek silhouette aimed at reducing aerodynamic drag.

Driver-focused cockpit features a yoke steering wheel.
Image: Supplied

Designed for maximum enjoyment, the cockpit promises to deliver an immersive driving experience courtesy a race car-inspired yoke steering wheel flanked by two portrait-format digital displays. In front of it resides a digital instrument cluster giving access to critical vehicle information such as speed, range and battery coolant temperature. 

Toyota says a set of newly designed kneepads help protect the body from G-forces during bouts of spirited driving.

The Japan Mobility Show 2023 starts on October 26 and concludes on November 5.

