Toyota is set to unveil its first all-electric GR sports car at next week's Japan Mobility Show 2023.
A high-performance battery electric vehicle (BEV) proposed as one of the options for sports cars in the carbon-neutral era, the FT-Se will incorporate the expertise gained in Toyota Gazoo Racing's efforts to build better road cars through motorsports.
Though Toyota is yet to divulge any powertrain details, it has confirmed the low-slung FT-Se Concept will sport an especially sleek silhouette aimed at reducing aerodynamic drag.
Toyota to unveil electric GR sports car concept at Japan Mobility Show
Image: Supplied
Toyota is set to unveil its first all-electric GR sports car at next week's Japan Mobility Show 2023.
A high-performance battery electric vehicle (BEV) proposed as one of the options for sports cars in the carbon-neutral era, the FT-Se will incorporate the expertise gained in Toyota Gazoo Racing's efforts to build better road cars through motorsports.
Though Toyota is yet to divulge any powertrain details, it has confirmed the low-slung FT-Se Concept will sport an especially sleek silhouette aimed at reducing aerodynamic drag.
Image: Supplied
Designed for maximum enjoyment, the cockpit promises to deliver an immersive driving experience courtesy a race car-inspired yoke steering wheel flanked by two portrait-format digital displays. In front of it resides a digital instrument cluster giving access to critical vehicle information such as speed, range and battery coolant temperature.
Toyota says a set of newly designed kneepads help protect the body from G-forces during bouts of spirited driving.
The Japan Mobility Show 2023 starts on October 26 and concludes on November 5.
READ MORE:
New Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max arrives in Mzansi
Electric Mitsubishi crossover MPV concept car to star at Japan Mobility Show
Kia showcases new EV5 and two concept models at Kia EV Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos