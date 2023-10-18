Slovak firm Patak Motors has reinvented a classic with its new Rodster, a tiny city car with a charmingly retro design.
Available in electric and petrol versions, the Patak Rodster can be ordered with a roof or as an open top and takes inspiration from the “gentlemen’s cars” of the 1930s with its art deco front grille, boat tail and spoked 19-inch wheels — though it has modern front and rear LED lights.
The uncluttered leather and wood interior also takes its cue from yesteryear, though the car will be available with a multifunction touchscreen display that can be optioned with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a navigation and a speaker system. Airbags, ABS brakes, rollover bars and traction control are standard, while a rear parking sensor is optional.
The company says the primary goal was to combine the benefits of a motorcycle with the comfort of a car. At just 3.36m long and 1.4m wide the two-seater can squeeze into small parking spaces but has a reasonable 150l of luggage space in the front and rear trunks.
The Rodster is a vehicle for drivers who appreciate old-school design as much as technology, the firm adds.
Patak Rodster brings classic styling to the modern era
Image: Supplied
“Today’s car producers aim to market increasingly autonomous cars where the sensation of speed is dulled. We aim to reverse this trend. We want getting from A to B to stimulate emotion and fun, even at lower speeds,” says CEO Andrej Hulala.
“Our vision was to design a car that was built around the needs of urban citizens, a car that would elevate all those everyday affairs like commuting, shopping, or dropping the children off at school into an adventure.”
The electric Rodster is powered by a 30kW electric motor and has a top speed of 130km/h. It has a range of 100km with the option of a larger battery that extends it to 250km.
The petrol version has a 15kW one-cylinder engine with a top speed of 125km/h and a claimed consumption of 5.6l /100km.
Weighing just 450kg without batteries, the Rodster is a rival to microcars such as the Renault Twizy and Citroën Ami, and can be driven from the age of 16 in some European countries. Production is scheduled to start next year though reservations are open.
Prices start at €16,900 (R335,393) for the petrol version and €22,900 (R454,468) for the EV.
