Mazda to preview next-generation MX-5 at Japan Mobility Show?

20 October 2023 - 15:43 By Motoring Reporter
The teaser image of what could well be the next-generation Mazda MX-5.
Image: Supplied

The Japan Mobility Show 2023 starts on October 26 and Mazda will most likely be using the event to preview a concept study of its fifth-generation MX-5 (or Miata) sports car. 

Other than issuing a teaser picture, the Japanese manufacturer is keeping intentionally tight-lipped about the vehicle, with information on it scant at the time of writing.

Internet pundits, however, speculate the next-generation model will be swapping the traditional ICE powertrain in favour of an electric motor and battery pack. If this is true, Mazda's engineers will have to pull out all the stops to ensure weight is kept to a minimum as the MX-5 has since its release in 1989 built its reputation on being a simple lightweight sports car; one that has managed to shy away from evolutionary bloat. 

Though the current ND model still has plenty of years left in it and has in overseas markets just benefited from a fairly comprehensive refresh, it will be interesting to see what this possible MX-5 concept brings to the table and what Mazda has planned for its popular roadster as it and the rest of the world's carmakers plug into the electric age. 

