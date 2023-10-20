New Models

New Nissan Hyper Punk is designed for content creators and artists

20 October 2023 - 14:10
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The polygonal styled Nissan Hyper Punk concept is aimed at digitally connected content creators.
The Nissan Hyper Punk unveiled this week is the fourth in a series of electric concept vehicles shown after the Hyper Tourer, Adventure and Tourer.

All will be revealed at the Japan Mobility Show, formerly the Tokyo Motor Show, from October 25. The cars channel different vibes and purposes and are linked to real-life characters with avatars Kei, Masa and Tim.

The Hyper Punk is a compact crossover with dramatic polygonal surface styling and silver paint tones that shift depending on viewing angle and light source. The company says it designed the concept as a mobile creative studio for content creators, influencers and artists. The associated avatar's name is Yuki, a content creator of music and 3D CG modelling who matches Gen Z’s vibe. 

It's all about capturing moments and sharing them with a global audience inside the Hyper Punk.
Origami-styled elements inside and out meet onboard cameras that capture the scenery around the car. Artificial intelligence allows the imagery to be projected on a three-screen display around the driver. Compact overhangs that accommodate 23-inch wheels allow the car to collect content in urban and off-road settings. 

Internet connectivity links to occupants’ devices and creative equipment while headrest biosensors can detect the driver’s mood, automatically selecting the right music and lighting to boost the driver’s energy and creativity.

A V2X (vehicle-to-everything) system allows the vehicle to communicate with infrastructure and other road users.

From October 25, Nissan’s concept vehicles will become available on the online game Fortnite under the name Electrify the World for exploration and enjoyment of these special vehicles.

