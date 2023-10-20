The Nissan Hyper Punk unveiled this week is the fourth in a series of electric concept vehicles shown after the Hyper Tourer, Adventure and Tourer.
All will be revealed at the Japan Mobility Show, formerly the Tokyo Motor Show, from October 25. The cars channel different vibes and purposes and are linked to real-life characters with avatars Kei, Masa and Tim.
The Hyper Punk is a compact crossover with dramatic polygonal surface styling and silver paint tones that shift depending on viewing angle and light source. The company says it designed the concept as a mobile creative studio for content creators, influencers and artists. The associated avatar's name is Yuki, a content creator of music and 3D CG modelling who matches Gen Z’s vibe.
New Nissan Hyper Punk is designed for content creators and artists
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Origami-styled elements inside and out meet onboard cameras that capture the scenery around the car. Artificial intelligence allows the imagery to be projected on a three-screen display around the driver. Compact overhangs that accommodate 23-inch wheels allow the car to collect content in urban and off-road settings.
Internet connectivity links to occupants’ devices and creative equipment while headrest biosensors can detect the driver’s mood, automatically selecting the right music and lighting to boost the driver’s energy and creativity.
A V2X (vehicle-to-everything) system allows the vehicle to communicate with infrastructure and other road users.
From October 25, Nissan’s concept vehicles will become available on the online game Fortnite under the name Electrify the World for exploration and enjoyment of these special vehicles.
