New Models

FT-Se concept hints at the electric Toyota sports car of the future

26 October 2023 - 12:17 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The FT-Se is expected to use the firm's newfangled solid-state battery technology.
The FT-Se is expected to use the firm's newfangled solid-state battery technology.
Image: Supplied

The Toyota FT-Se is causing a stir at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 .

Unveiled in Tokyo on Wednesday, this sleek two-seater concept gives us a glimpse of what a future all-electric Toyota sports car might encompass.

Though details about technical specifications are limited, it is assumed the FT-Se will — should it actually reach production — be powered by the carmaker's newfangled solid-state battery technology, which allows for greater driving range and improved packaging. The latter is particularly important as it allows designers to pen a lower and ultimately more aerodynamically efficient body shape — something the FT-Se already has in spades. 

The FT-Se is a strict two-seater engineered for the thrill of the drive.
The FT-Se is a strict two-seater engineered for the thrill of the drive.
Image: Supplied

Its interior is about as driver focused as they come with a cockpit said to deliver an immersive driving experience courtesy of a race car-inspired yoke steering wheel flanked by two portrait-format digital displays. In front of it resides a digital instrument cluster giving access to information such as speed, range and battery coolant temperature. 

Toyota says a set of knee pads help protect the body from g-forces during hard driving.

READ MORE

Suzuki teases next-generation Swift in Tokyo

Suzuki has used the Tokyo Mobility Show 2023 to premiere its new Swift concept.
Motoring
1 day ago

Nissan unveils 1,000kW Hyper Force concept

Nissan has unveiled the Hyper Force, a brutally powerful concept car that is expected to herald the next-generation GT-R high performance coupé.
Motoring
1 day ago

The Honda Prelude has been reborn as an all-electric coupé

If you grew up in the 80s or 90s then you'll remember the Honda Prelude: a compact two-door coupé offering sporty performance at an attainable price.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Verstappen leads the pack in first Mexican GP practice Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | Keep it basic and the VW Polo Life is a great buy Reviews
  3. Rovanpera on track for second successive WRC title Motorsport
  4. BMW S1000 XR gets more power and improved ergonomics New Models
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...