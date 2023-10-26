The Toyota FT-Se is causing a stir at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 .
Unveiled in Tokyo on Wednesday, this sleek two-seater concept gives us a glimpse of what a future all-electric Toyota sports car might encompass.
Though details about technical specifications are limited, it is assumed the FT-Se will — should it actually reach production — be powered by the carmaker's newfangled solid-state battery technology, which allows for greater driving range and improved packaging. The latter is particularly important as it allows designers to pen a lower and ultimately more aerodynamically efficient body shape — something the FT-Se already has in spades.
FT-Se concept hints at the electric Toyota sports car of the future
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Its interior is about as driver focused as they come with a cockpit said to deliver an immersive driving experience courtesy of a race car-inspired yoke steering wheel flanked by two portrait-format digital displays. In front of it resides a digital instrument cluster giving access to information such as speed, range and battery coolant temperature.
Toyota says a set of knee pads help protect the body from g-forces during hard driving.
