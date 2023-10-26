The hatchback's profile shows a fresh set of two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels while the rear reveals redesigned tail light clusters and a new bumper design; its lower edge sporting a faux air diffuser with a sporty gloss black finish. It's not a radical aesthetic makeover, but with the current generation Swift still selling in droves you can see why Suzuki is hesitant to mess with what seems to be a winning formula.
Suzuki teases next-generation Swift in Tokyo
Image: Supplied
Suzuki has used the Tokyo Mobility Show 2023 to premiere its new Swift concept.
A preview of the soon-to-be-launched fourth-generation Swift, which will undoubtedly be wending its way to South Africa, shows the concept is a revamped version of the outgoing model. While the vehicle's silhouette remains more or less unchanged, Suzuki have made updates to the front of the car, with new headlamp clusters and a restyled bumper, home to a smaller, more aggressive radiator grille. The Japanese carmaker has also added more definition to the bonnet; its shut-lines blending seamlessly into the shoulder line.
Image: Supplied
The hatchback's profile shows a fresh set of two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels while the rear reveals redesigned tail light clusters and a new bumper design; its lower edge sporting a faux air diffuser with a sporty gloss black finish. It's not a radical aesthetic makeover, but with the current generation Swift still selling in droves you can see why Suzuki is hesitant to mess with what seems to be a winning formula.
Interior changes are equally mild with the familiar environment adopting new horizontal centre air vents, a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital HVAC controls. The analogue instrument cluster sports a new layout and refreshed graphics. Enhanced safety systems include dual sensor brake support, 360º camera, adaptive high beam headlights as well as a driver monitoring system designed to detect driver fatigue.
Image: Supplied
On the drivetrain front, Suzuki has made no mention of what will power the next-generation Swift, other than saying its high-efficiency engine will strike a balance between driving performance and fuel efficiency. Expect mild hybridisation to play a part.
The new Suzuki Swift is expected to go into production during the first half of 2024.
