New Models

Everything you need to know about the one-off Ferrari SP-8

27 October 2023 - 09:29 By Phuti Mpyane
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The SP-8's two-piece theme is created by naked carbon-fibre and a specially-made paint.
The SP-8's two-piece theme is created by naked carbon-fibre and a specially-made paint.
Image: Supplied

The Ferrari SP-8 is the latest one-off from the brand’s special projects team. Based on the F8 Spider, it’s the third exclusive creation in the past 15 months after the Ferrari KC23 (based on a 488 GT3 Evo track car) and the Ferrari SP51 (built on an 812 GTS chassis).

The numeral tips the hat to the multi-award winning eight-cylinder engine. It’s also considered a lucky number in Chinese culture — the commissioning owner is from Taiwan.

Like the Ferrari SP51, the SP-8 doesn’t have a roof, which demanded extensive refining of its aerodynamics through a combination of CFD simulations, wind tunnel and track testing to guarantee a standard of acoustic comfort and wind feeling comparable to the car that inspired it. The rear has also been radically styled from the donor car.

The SP-8’s main styling theme centres on a fusion of unpainted carbon-fibre front wraps and matt Argento Micalizzato paint, creating two parts and a full volume belt line.

The SP-8 was built without a roof as per the Taiwanese client’s specifications.
The SP-8 was built without a roof as per the Taiwanese client’s specifications.
Image: Supplied

Dominating the front is a full-width cast aluminium grille made from a single 3D-printed mould. Other areas of the SP-8 redesigned from the donor car include the headlights, which have special masks and lenses, while the rear lights are derived from those of the Roma with specific lenses.

The SP-8 rides on specially designed and directional five-spoke wheels that offer a modern take on the classic rims used on Ferrari Sports prototypes as well as the iconic F40. 

The major highlight in the cabin are seats featuring details in laser-etched Navy Blue Alcantara gradient effect cloth and carpets in specific twill fabric. The central console houses the F1 gearbox commands that debuted in the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, with a modified shift gate. 

Designing the SP-8 without a roof allowed engineers to radically style the rear.
Designing the SP-8 without a roof allowed engineers to radically style the rear.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari’s special projects programme is aimed at creating unique Ferraris. Each project originates from an idea put forward by a client and is co-developed with a team of designers from Ferrari’s styling centre.

Once the car’s proportion and forms have been defined, detailed design blueprints and a styling buck are produced before manufacturing of the new one-off starts. The entire process takes about two years.

MORE:

This rare ex-factory Ferrari 250 GTO is going under the hammer

The model is among the most desirable cars in the world, and chassis 3765 has quite a story
Motoring
3 days ago

You can pay for your Ferrari with crypto in the US

Ferrari has started to accept payment in cryptocurrency for its luxury sports cars in the US and will extend the scheme to Europe after requests ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Our five best sports cars of 2023

From electrics to hybrids, and even an occasional petrol-powered toy, Denis Droppa looks at the top thrill rides of the year
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Verstappen leads the pack in first Mexican GP practice Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | Keep it basic and the VW Polo Life is a great buy Reviews
  3. Rovanpera on track for second successive WRC title Motorsport
  4. BMW S1000 XR gets more power and improved ergonomics New Models
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...