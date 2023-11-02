Two trim grades will be offered from launch, starting with the entry-level GL model, which comes fitted with standard niceties such as dual front airbags, manual air conditioning, a multifunction steering wheel, trip computer, touchscreen infotainment system and rear park distance control. A rear windscreen wiper is also included as are front/rear electric windows and two 12V accessory ports — one up front and one in the boot.
How much the new Suzuki Jimny five-door costs in South Africa
Image: Supplied
The highly anticipated Suzuki Jimny five-door will be launched to the local motoring press from November 13 to 17. While you'll have to wait until then to read our first driving impressions on this plucky new off-roader, you don't have to wait to hear how much it costs as pricing has been uploaded to vehicle information website Duoporta.
As TimesLIVE Motoring has reported before, the new five-door Jimny is designed to bring the iconic little Suzuki’s all-terrain appeal to a wider audience. The angular off-roader is roomier and more practical with a wheelbase stretched by 340mm, which translates to a more spacious cabin and boosts luggage capacity from a tiny 59l to a more useful 209l.
Enlarging the cabin has also allowed unique interior features such as front seats that can fold flat to connect with the rear seat and create two cushioned sleeping spaces. The rear seat backs also fold down in a 50/50 split to expand the boot size.
Image: Supplied
There are no mechanical changes under the bonnet, with the five-door variant still powered by the firm's familiar 1.5l petrol engine with outputs of 75kW and 130Nm. It can be meshed to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.
The five-door Jimny also retains its smaller stablemate’s ladder frame chassis, 210mm ground clearance and AllGrip four-wheel drive system that allows a change between 2WD and 4WD on the fly. So too the low range 4WD system for technical off-road driving.
The larger new Jimny has an approach angle of 36°, a breakover angle of 24° and a departure angle of 50°. The three-door Jimny offers 37°, 28° and 49°.
Image: Supplied
Two trim grades will be offered from launch, starting with the entry-level GL model, which comes fitted with standard niceties such as dual front airbags, manual air conditioning, a multifunction steering wheel, trip computer, touchscreen infotainment system and rear park distance control. A rear windscreen wiper is also included as are front/rear electric windows and two 12V accessory ports — one up front and one in the boot.
The flagship GLX model builds on this specification with four extra airbags (front side and curtain), automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, electronically retractable side mirrors, a reversing camera, front fog lamps and automatic LED headlights with a washer system.
Both models ride on 15-inch alloy wheels shod with 195/80 tyres and customers can look forward to a choice of nine bold exterior colours including three dual-tone executions.
Pricing for the new Suzuki Jimny five-door range:
1.5 GL manual: R429,900
1.5 GLX manual: R457,900
1.5 GLX automatic: R479,900
