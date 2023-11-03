Join the Ignition TV team as they sample the new Ford Ranger Wildtrak X on an adventure through the Northern Cape.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV goes adventuring with the Ford Wildtrak X
Join the Ignition TV team as they sample the new Ford Ranger Wildtrak X on an adventure through the Northern Cape.
MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
WATCH | Kasi Surprise treats viewer to a Land Rover Defender Off-Road Experience
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 GWM P-Series LTD
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos