Kia has updated its popular Sportage line-up with a raft of enhanced active driver aids.
Once the preserve of the flagship GT-Line derivatives, the South Korean carmaker's Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) is now standard across the range and comprises lane follow assist, lane keeping assist and forward collision-avoidance assist.
Lane follow assist and lane keeping assist work alongside the standard blind spot warning system, with the former using cameras and radar to ensure the vehicle stays in its lane. Should the vehicle veer over into the adjacent lane without indicating, the system automatically assists steering to prevent the vehicle entering that lane. If the lane markings are of poor quality, the lane follow assist system automatically reverts to following the vehicle ahead of the Sportage to aid steering for a certain period of time.
Forward collision-avoidance assist helps to avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving. If the vehicle in front suddenly slows down, or if a forward collision risk is detected, such as a stopped vehicle, a pedestrian or a cyclist in front of the Sportage, it provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, the system automatically assists with emergency braking.
Now available to order, pricing for the updated Kia Sportage range is as follows:
1.6 CRDi LX: R637,995
1.6 CRDi EX: R691,995
1.6 T-GDi GT-Line: R713,995
1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Plus: R741,995
1.6 CRDi GT-Line Plus: R765,995
1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S: R798,995
Pricing includes an unlimited kilometre/five-year warranty and a six-year/90,000km service plan.
Kia Sportage gets a safety boost
Image: Supplied
Kia has updated its popular Sportage line-up with a raft of enhanced active driver aids.
Once the preserve of the flagship GT-Line derivatives, the South Korean carmaker's Advanced Driver Assistance System (Adas) is now standard across the range and comprises lane follow assist, lane keeping assist and forward collision-avoidance assist.
Lane follow assist and lane keeping assist work alongside the standard blind spot warning system, with the former using cameras and radar to ensure the vehicle stays in its lane. Should the vehicle veer over into the adjacent lane without indicating, the system automatically assists steering to prevent the vehicle entering that lane. If the lane markings are of poor quality, the lane follow assist system automatically reverts to following the vehicle ahead of the Sportage to aid steering for a certain period of time.
Forward collision-avoidance assist helps to avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving. If the vehicle in front suddenly slows down, or if a forward collision risk is detected, such as a stopped vehicle, a pedestrian or a cyclist in front of the Sportage, it provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision increases, the system automatically assists with emergency braking.
Now available to order, pricing for the updated Kia Sportage range is as follows:
1.6 CRDi LX: R637,995
1.6 CRDi EX: R691,995
1.6 T-GDi GT-Line: R713,995
1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Plus: R741,995
1.6 CRDi GT-Line Plus: R765,995
1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S: R798,995
Pricing includes an unlimited kilometre/five-year warranty and a six-year/90,000km service plan.
READ MORE
Ford celebrates South African centenary with several new models
WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new Volkswagen Tiguan
New Mercedes GLC Coupé goes on sale in Mzansi: this is how much it will set you back
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos