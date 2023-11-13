New all-electric Volvo EM90 is a premium people carrier

While the rear of the EM90 is closer in layout to its Zeekr sibling, Volvo-specific tweaks include a lit-up wordmark and restyled vertical taillight clusters said to be inspired by the skyline of modern cities. Riding on 19- or 20-inch aero wheels, the EM90 is available in four exterior colours apparently inspired by the interplay between nature and light.

On the inside, the stylish box-on-wheels offers seating for six people on three rows. The middle row is by far the most lavish, consisting of two individual reclining chairs (heated and ventilated) designed for maximum travelling comfort. Entertainment is provided via a dedicated 15.6-inch HD screen that folds down from the middle of the roof headliner.