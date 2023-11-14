New Models

Sporty new Omoda C5 GT en route to South Africa

14 November 2023 - 15:10 By Motoring Reporter
The sporty new Omoda C5 GT will launch later in November.
Image: Supplied

Chery sub-brand Omoda on Tuesday announced it will be launching a new special edition C5 model later this month.

Available in limited quantities, the Chinese carmaker confirmed the C5 GT will ship with a more potent 1.6l TGDi engine producing 145kW and 290Nm of torque (the regular model makes do with 115kW and 230Nm). This allows it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.8 seconds. Unfortunately no top speed is quoted. 

Though Omoda is tight-lipped about the rest of the vehicle's features ahead of its official reveal, it did confirm the C5 GT will sport a bespoke body kit and paintwork. 

Watch this space for more information about the C5 GT as and when it comes available. 

