Two trim grades are offered from launch, starting with the GL model which comes fitted with standard niceties such as dual front airbags, manual air conditioning, a multifunction steering wheel, trip computer, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rear park distance control. A rear windscreen wiper is also included, as are front/rear electric windows and two 12V accessory ports — one in the front of the cabin and one in the boot.
The flagship GLX model builds on this with four extra airbags (front side and curtain), a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, electronically retractable side mirrors, a reversing camera, front fog lamps and automatic LED headlights with a washer system.
Suzuki Jimny five-door touches down in Mzansi at last
Image: Supplied
The new, hotly anticipated Suzuki Jimny five-door has launched in South Africa.
Designed to bring the iconic little Suzuki’s all-terrain appeal to a much wider audience (especially those with a family), this more practical model sports an increased wheelbase (+340mm) for a noticeably roomier cabin. While the rear seats are now properly usable by humans with legs, boot space has increased from 59l to 209l. Nice.
Image: Supplied
According to Suzuki, the five-door model also harbours a unique design feature that allows the front seats to fold completely flat and integrate with the rear seats to offer two lay-flat beds: sure to appeal to overlanders who often sleep in their vehicles in extreme conditions or on short overnight stops. The rear seat backs also fold down in a 50/50 split to boost boot size to 332l; useful when packing in extra gear for longer excursions.
As TimesLIVE reported before, there are no mechanical changes under the bonnet with the Jimny five-door using the same 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine as its three-door sibling. Pushing out 75kW and 130Nm of torque, it can be meshed to either a five-speed manual (GL and GLX grade models) or four-speed (GLX only) automatic transmission.
Image: Supplied
The five-door Jimny also retains its smaller stablemate’s ladder frame chassis, 210mm ground clearance and AllGrip four-wheel drive system that allows a change between 2WD and 4WD on the fly. So too the low range 4WD system for more technical off-road driving.
For those of you into specs, the Jimny five-door has an approach angle of 36°, a breakover angle of 24° and a departure angle of 50°. The Jimny three-door offers 37°, 28° and 49°.
Two trim grades are offered from launch, starting with the GL model which comes fitted with standard niceties such as dual front airbags, manual air conditioning, a multifunction steering wheel, trip computer, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rear park distance control. A rear windscreen wiper is also included, as are front/rear electric windows and two 12V accessory ports — one in the front of the cabin and one in the boot.
The flagship GLX model builds on this with four extra airbags (front side and curtain), a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, electronically retractable side mirrors, a reversing camera, front fog lamps and automatic LED headlights with a washer system.
Image: Supplied
All model grades pack hill descent control, hill assist and brake assistance as standard.
Both models ride on 15-inch alloy wheels shod with 195/80 tyres and customers can look forward to a choice of six solid colours: Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic, Arctic White Pearl, Silky Silver Metallic, Bluish Black Pearl, Granite Grey Metallic and Jungle Green. Suzuki is also offering three two-tone colour options, which will see either Chiffon Ivory Metallic, Kinetic Yellow and Sizzling Red Metallic paired to a Pearlescent Bluish Black roof.
Image: Supplied
Pricing for the new Suzuki Jimny five-door range:
1.5 GL manual: R429,900
1.5 GLX manual: R457,900
1.5 GLX automatic: R479,900
Metallic paint is a R1,500 option. Dual-tone paint is a R3,500 option. Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.
MORE:
New all-electric Volvo EM90 is a premium people carrier
Sporty new Mini John Cooper Works Countryman confirmed for Mzansi
WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new Volkswagen Tiguan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos