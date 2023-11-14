New Models

Suzuki Jimny five-door touches down in Mzansi at last

14 November 2023 - 11:28 By Motoring Reporter
The Jimny five-door sports a 340mm longer wheelbase than its three-door sibling.
Image: Supplied

The new, hotly anticipated Suzuki Jimny five-door has launched in South Africa. 

Designed to bring the iconic little Suzuki’s all-terrain appeal to a much wider audience (especially those with a family), this more practical model sports an increased wheelbase (+340mm) for a noticeably roomier cabin. While the rear seats are now properly usable by humans with legs, boot space has increased from 59l to 209l. Nice.

All five-door models ride on 15-inch alloy wheels shod with 195/80 tyres.
Image: Supplied

According to Suzuki, the five-door model also harbours a unique design feature that allows the front seats to fold completely flat and integrate with the rear seats to offer two lay-flat beds: sure to appeal to overlanders who often sleep in their vehicles in extreme conditions or on short overnight stops. The rear seat backs also fold down in a 50/50 split to boost boot size to 332l; useful when packing in extra gear for longer excursions.

As TimesLIVE reported before, there are no mechanical changes under the bonnet with the Jimny five-door using the same 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine as its three-door sibling. Pushing out 75kW and 130Nm of torque, it can be meshed to either a five-speed manual (GL and GLX grade models) or four-speed (GLX only) automatic transmission.

Power comes courtesy of Suzuki's tried and tested 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine.
Image: Supplied

The five-door Jimny also retains its smaller stablemate’s ladder frame chassis, 210mm ground clearance and AllGrip four-wheel drive system that allows a change between 2WD and 4WD on the fly. So too the low range 4WD system for more technical off-road driving.

For those of you into specs, the Jimny five-door has an approach angle of 36°, a breakover angle of 24° and a departure angle of 50°. The Jimny three-door offers 37°, 28° and 49°.

Two trim grades are offered from launch, starting with the GL model which comes fitted with standard niceties such as dual front airbags, manual air conditioning, a multifunction steering wheel, trip computer, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and rear park distance control. A rear windscreen wiper is also included, as are front/rear electric windows and two 12V accessory ports — one in the front of the cabin and one in the boot. 

The flagship GLX model builds on this with four extra airbags (front side and curtain), a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, electronically retractable side mirrors, a reversing camera, front fog lamps and automatic LED headlights with a washer system. 

Boot space has swelled in size from 59l to 209l.
Image: Supplied

All model grades pack hill descent control, hill assist and brake assistance as standard.

Both models ride on 15-inch alloy wheels shod with 195/80 tyres and customers can look forward to a choice of six solid colours: Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic, Arctic White Pearl, Silky Silver Metallic, Bluish Black Pearl, Granite Grey Metallic and Jungle Green. Suzuki is also offering three two-tone colour options, which will see either Chiffon Ivory Metallic, Kinetic Yellow and Sizzling Red Metallic paired to a Pearlescent Bluish Black roof.

Three two-tone colour options are available. Here Sizzling Red Metallic is paired to a Pearlescent Bluish Black roof.
Image: Supplied

Pricing for the new Suzuki Jimny five-door range:

1.5 GL manual: R429,900

1.5 GLX manual: R457,900

1.5 GLX automatic: R479,900

Metallic paint is a R1,500 option. Dual-tone paint is a R3,500 option. Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan. 

  • Group Motoring Editor Denis Droppa will be attending the vehicle's media launch later this week. Watch this space for his first driving impressions

 

