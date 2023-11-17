Offset by a menacing black contrast roof, other exterior features unique to the Tributo Italiano models include Italian flag motifs on the side mirrors and a body-colour bodykit. Customers can also look forward to a front radiator grille coloured gloss black in the case of the Giulia and Stelvio and gunmetal on the Tonale. While 21-inch alloy wheels are fitted to the Stelvio, the Tonale and Giulia get 20- and 19-inch alloy wheels respectively. On all models these wheels shroud Brembo brake calipers painted a brilliant red.
Inside the cabin all models come standard with black heated leather sports seats with headrests embroidered with the Tributo Italiano logo. These are complemented by a carbon design dashboard fascia and red stitching across the dashboard and door panels. Other niceties include dual-zone automatic air conditioning, a heated steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles, ambient mood lighting and a sophisticated infotainment system paired to a premium 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system including a subwoofer.
Alfa Romeo unleashes new Tributo Italiano models
Image: Supplied
Alfa Romeo is offering Tributo Italiano versions of its Giulia, Tonale and Stelvio.
To be sold in markets around the world and built to celebrate the marque's rich Italian heritage, the special edition vehicles are available exclusively in the colours of the Italian national flag: green (Verde Montreal), red (Rosso Alfa) and white (Bianco Alfa).
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
In the powertrain line-up, the Giulia and Stelvio Tributo Italiano are fitted with either the 206kW/400Nm 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine or the 154kW/470Nm 2.2l turbodiesel, both with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. The 118kW/450Nm rear-wheel drive turbodiesel is also available. Alternatively, for the Tonale Tributo Italiano, customers can choose between the 118kW/240Nm 1.5l hybrid engine with a seven-speed TCT automatic transmission or the innovative 206kW Q4 Plug-In Hybrid.
Image: Supplied
For sharper handling and better ride quality on a variety of road surfaces, all Tributo Italiano models ship standard with Alfa Romeo's dual-stage valve active suspension with electronically controlled damping. Depending on the model, customers can expect a plethora of active driver aids including ADAS systems for level-two autonomous driving; a high-resolution camera that offers a 360° view all around the car; blind spot detector and rear cross-path detector; side sensors and electrochromatic rear-view mirrors.
At the time of writing, the Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano range is under consideration for the South African market. Watch this space for further information as and when it becomes available.
