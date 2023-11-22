Mini confirmed on Wednesday its new Countryman S All4 will arrive on our shores from the second quarter of 2024. It will join the all-electric SE and fiery John Cooper Works flagship as the latest Countryman model available to South African motorists.
Powering the Countryman S All4 is a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine making 160kW and 360Nm of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via the German carmaker's variable All4 all-wheel drive system, which offers optimal traction across a broad spread of terrains.
Compared with the outgoing model, the new Countryman sports a wider track as well as a longer wheelbase, tweaks that should contribute to improved handling and overall ride stability. For a sportier driving experience, customers will be able to specify the optional adaptive chassis that lowers ride height by 15mm and fits frequency-selective dampers.
Standout exterior features include a newly penned octagonal front grille, angular LED headlamp clusters and an aggressively creased bonnet. Other highlights include the carmaker's characteristically short front/rear overhangs, a contrast roof, a set of new vertical tail light clusters and an array of alloy wheels ranging in size from 17 to 21 inches.
New Mini Countryman S All4 confirmed for South Africa in 2024
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
According to Mini, the Countryman S All4 will be available in a choice of four different trim levels: Essential, Classic, Favoured and John Cooper Works. More details about what each brings to the styling party will be disclosed closer to the vehicle's launch next year.
Advanced technology and high-quality materials abound inside the cabin, with the headline feature a new round OLED display measuring 240mm in diameter. Running the firm's latest Operating System 9, it offers intuitive access to infotainment, vehicle and assistance settings via touch or “Hey MINI” voice activated assistant. Customers can also look forward to Level 2 partially automated driving functionality.
Another plus is improved interior space with a larger 450l boot. Fold the 40:20:40 split rear seat flat and this increases to 1,450l — enough to transport bulky objects with ease.
Mini Countryman S All4 local pricing and specification will be announced closer to its launch next year. Watch this space for more information as it becomes available.
