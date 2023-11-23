According to Audi, only 100 A4 Black Editions will be imported to South Africa, making these derivatives unique on our roads. The German carmaker also confirmed it will, in 2024, extend the Black Edition treatment to key product ranges, including the Q2, A3 and S3, A5 and S5, Q3 SUV and Sportback, plus the Q5 SUV and Sportback. These will be rolled out throughout the year.
New Audi A4 Black Edition arrives in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Audi plans to launch a plethora of special-edition models in South Africa in the coming months. And getting the party started is the A4 Black Edition.
Available on 35 TFSI, 35 TDI and 40 TFSI models, checking this box bolts on an array of exterior styling features, including Audi's Black Styling Package (with black badging), an S-line kit, Matrix LED headlamps, privacy glass, 19-inch alloy wheels and a glass sunroof.
Image: Supplied
The cabin, also enhanced with S-line kit, is amplified with fine Nappa leather upholstery with “S” embossing. Customers can also look forward to a raft of standard equipment, such as the Technology Package, which includes MMI navigation and Audi Connect. There's also three-zone automatic air-conditioning, electronically adjustable front seats, Audi virtual cockpit plus, a rear-view camera and Audi phone box-inductive charging.
The flagship S4 Black Edition ships with all these features plus a few additional extras in the form of a Bang & Olufsen Premium sound system, diamond-quilted heated sport seats with electronic adjustment and massage function (front only) and a carbon boot spoiler.
Image: Supplied
According to Audi, only 100 A4 Black Editions will be imported to South Africa, making these derivatives unique on our roads. The German carmaker also confirmed it will, in 2024, extend the Black Edition treatment to key product ranges, including the Q2, A3 and S3, A5 and S5, Q3 SUV and Sportback, plus the Q5 SUV and Sportback. These will be rolled out throughout the year.
Pricing for the new Audi A4 Black Edition range is:
Audi A4 35 TFSI S tronic Black Edition: R900,000
Audi A4 35 TDI S tronic Black Edition: R946,800
Audi A4 40 TFSI S tronic Black Edition: R952,400
Audi S4 TFSI quattro tiptronic Black Edition: R1,274,900
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.
