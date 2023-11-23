New Models

New Audi A4 Black Edition arrives in Mzansi

23 November 2023 - 10:10 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Audi's Black Styling Package (including black badging) is standard.
Audi's Black Styling Package (including black badging) is standard.
Image: Supplied

Audi plans to launch a plethora of special-edition models in South Africa in the coming months. And getting the party started is the A4 Black Edition. 

Available on 35 TFSI, 35 TDI and 40 TFSI models, checking this box bolts on an array of exterior styling features, including Audi's Black Styling Package (with black badging), an S-line kit, Matrix LED headlamps, privacy glass, 19-inch alloy wheels and a glass sunroof. 

The A4 Black Edition models ride on 19-inch alloy wheels.
The A4 Black Edition models ride on 19-inch alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

The cabin, also enhanced with S-line kit, is amplified with fine Nappa leather upholstery with “S” embossing. Customers can also look forward to a raft of standard equipment, such as the Technology Package, which includes MMI navigation and Audi Connect. There's also three-zone automatic air-conditioning, electronically adjustable front seats, Audi virtual cockpit plus, a rear-view camera and Audi phone box-inductive charging. 

The flagship S4 Black Edition ships with all these features plus a few additional extras in the form of a Bang & Olufsen Premium sound system, diamond-quilted heated sport seats with electronic adjustment and massage function (front only) and a carbon boot spoiler. 

The S-line exterior package adds to the car's sporty looks.
The S-line exterior package adds to the car's sporty looks.
Image: Supplied

According to Audi, only 100 A4 Black Editions will be imported to South Africa, making these derivatives unique on our roads. The German carmaker also confirmed it will, in 2024, extend the Black Edition treatment to key product ranges, including the Q2, A3 and S3, A5 and S5, Q3 SUV and Sportback, plus the Q5 SUV and Sportback. These will be rolled out throughout the year. 

Pricing for the new Audi A4 Black Edition range is:

Audi A4 35 TFSI S tronic Black Edition: R900,000

Audi A4 35 TDI S tronic Black Edition: R946,800

Audi A4 40 TFSI S tronic Black Edition: R952,400

Audi S4 TFSI quattro tiptronic Black Edition: R1,274,900

Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan. 

READ MORE:

New Mini Countryman S All4 confirmed for South Africa in 2024

Mini has confirmed its new Countryman S All4 will arrive on our shores from the second quarter of 2024. It will join the all-electric SE and fiery ...
Motoring
1 day ago

All-new Subaru Forester expected to reach Mzansi in 2025

The sixth-generation Subaru Forester has debuted with new styling, improved driving performance and advanced safety features.
Motoring
1 day ago

Alfa Romeo unleashes new Tributo Italiano models

To be sold in markets around the world and built to celebrate the marque's rich Italian heritage, the special edition vehicles are available ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. The price of subscribing to a Toyota on Kinto One vs buying it Features
  2. New Audi A4 Black Edition arrives in Mzansi New Models
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 sedan Reviews
  4. Misano added to Formula E calendar as Rome replacement Motorsport
  5. Stellantis buys back shares worth $1bn from Chinese JV partner Dongfeng news

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct