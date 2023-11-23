New Models

New Omoda C5 GT local pricing and specs revealed

23 November 2023 - 14:08 By Motoring Staff
Gold exterior trim makes the C5 GT stand out from its regular siblings.
Image: Supplied

Available in limited quantities, the new Omoda C5 GT has touched down in South Africa.

Compared with the standard C5, the new GT variant features a more potent 1.6l TGDi four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 145kW (+30kW) and 290Nm of torque (+60Nm). This allows it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.8 seconds. Power is sent to the front wheels via the Chinese firm's seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Fitted with a start-stop system, Omoda says the C5 GT sips 6.8l/100km on the combined cycle. 

Standout exterior modifications come in the shape of gold Omoda lettering and gold GT badge on the tailback, while a unique body kit bolts on a lower front bumper, side skirts, front and rear spoilers, as well as an aerodynamic rear wing. The C5 GT also benefits from a split front headlight design, T-shaped daytime running lights and matrix LED tail-light clusters. Finishing things off is a set of gold, 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 215/55 tyres.

Gold alloy wheels and a rear wing add to the special edition's attitude.
Image: Supplied

The luxurious piano-black interior now sports an ultra-fast 50W wireless charging pad in addition to standard niceties such as electronically adjustable leather seats (four-way passenger and six-way driver), a powered rear hatch, 360° camera system, dual-zone climate control with PM2.5 filtration, cruise control, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system linked to a Sony sound system. 

The Omoda C5 GT starts at R589,000. Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty, five-year/70,000km service plan and one-million kilometre/10-year engine warranty.

