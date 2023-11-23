New Models

Nissan to make electric versions of Qashqai, Juke in Britain

23 November 2023 - 08:06 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Japanese carmaker Nissan will announce on Friday that it will build the electric versions of its Qashqai (pictured) and Juke models at its plant in Sunderland, northern England, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
Japanese carmaker Nissan will announce on Friday that it will build the electric versions of its Qashqai (pictured) and Juke models at its plant in Sunderland, northern England, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Japanese carmaker Nissan will announce on Friday that it will build the electric versions of its Qashqai and Juke models at its plant in Sunderland, northern England, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Citing automotive industry sources, Sky reported Nissan would commit hundreds of millions of pounds to the project. While no upfront taxpayer money will be involved, the British government is expected to provide guarantees, the report added.

Nissan will build two new electric models at the plant as part of an investment expected to be worth more than £1bn (£23.5bn), the Financial Times separately reported, citing people briefed on the plans.

A spokesperson for Nissan in Japan declined to comment on the reports. Japan's third-biggest carmaker said in September that one of two new EV models it had already confirmed for Europe would be manufactured at the Sunderland plant.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was likely to visit the site on Friday for the announcement, which would be made by Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida, the FT said.

VW partners with DHL Express for test of electric vans in SA

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has partnered with DHL Express for a pilot test of the ID.Buzz Cargo delivery van fleet in South Africa.
Motoring
23 hours ago

New air freshener has ‘old car smell’

It captures the comforting aroma of a beloved used vehicle for motorists nauseated by the new car smell.
Motoring
1 day ago

Judge finds evidence that Tesla and Musk knew about Autopilot defect

A Florida judge found “reasonable evidence” that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other managers knew the automaker's vehicles had a defective Autopilot ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. The price of subscribing to a Toyota on Kinto One vs buying it Features
  2. New Audi A4 Black Edition arrives in Mzansi New Models
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 sedan Reviews
  4. Misano added to Formula E calendar as Rome replacement Motorsport
  5. Stellantis buys back shares worth $1bn from Chinese JV partner Dongfeng news

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct