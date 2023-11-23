The RoboTruck 1T SUV unveiled at this week's Los Angeles Auto Show is not built by Tesla, as you’d expect, even if it looks a lot like Elon Musk’s contentious Cybertruck.
It’s manufactured by Aitekx, a US corporation in California. The company says it’s dedicated to versatile artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy vehicles and mobility robotics development and manufacturing.
The RoboTruck 1T bakkie is openly inspired by Musk’s Cybertruck announced in 2019, and its maker says it’s suited to a wide range of applications for family or commercial use.
The RoboTruck offers a caboodle of specifications, from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, a single cab version, three- or four-person camping packages, hawk doors and a lot more, including AI app options.
The RoboTruck 1T is a midsize pickup with many customisation selections and large cargo space 1.9m long. It has multiple-functions as a sports/off-roader or traveller/handyman options.
Clone wars: Aitekx RoboTruck 1T launches as Tesla Cybertruck lookalike
Image: Supplied
The RoboTruck 1T SUV unveiled at this week's Los Angeles Auto Show is not built by Tesla, as you’d expect, even if it looks a lot like Elon Musk’s contentious Cybertruck.
It’s manufactured by Aitekx, a US corporation in California. The company says it’s dedicated to versatile artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy vehicles and mobility robotics development and manufacturing.
The RoboTruck 1T bakkie is openly inspired by Musk’s Cybertruck announced in 2019, and its maker says it’s suited to a wide range of applications for family or commercial use.
The RoboTruck offers a caboodle of specifications, from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, a single cab version, three- or four-person camping packages, hawk doors and a lot more, including AI app options.
The RoboTruck 1T is a midsize pickup with many customisation selections and large cargo space 1.9m long. It has multiple-functions as a sports/off-roader or traveller/handyman options.
Image: Supplied
RoboTruck 1V
The company says it will soon showcase another RoboTruck in SUV guise. Instead of a load bay at the back, the 1V accommodates seven to eight passengers in three rows.
The 1.9m-wide vehicle can be customised to client specifications, including battery energy options. These include single or dual electric motors and though the company does not detail much technical information on this aspect, it promises a 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds, top speed of 265km/h and an estimated driving range of 885km.
Image: Supplied
The company will share more information on launch, but for now order books for the RoboTruck 1T are open for US customers. Prices start at $59,000 (R1.1m) for the rear-wheel drive model up to $99,000 (R1.85m) for the RoboTruck 1T HyperAIX Sports Signature AWD.
MORE:
WATCH | Toyota Hilux ad banned in UK for showing off-road driving
Ford Ranger, VW Amarok jointly claim world bakkie of the year title
New Omoda C5 GT local pricing and specs revealed
New Audi A4 Black Edition arrives in Mzansi
New Mini Countryman S All4 confirmed for South Africa in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos