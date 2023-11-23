New Models

Clone wars: Aitekx RoboTruck 1T launches as Tesla Cybertruck lookalike

24 November 2023 - 09:53
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
Love it or hate it, Aitekx's new RoboTruck 1T is here and unlike its Tesla doppelganger, it's actually on sale.
Image: Supplied

The RoboTruck 1T SUV unveiled at this week's Los Angeles Auto Show is not built by Tesla, as you’d expect, even if it looks a lot like Elon Musk’s contentious Cybertruck.

It’s manufactured by Aitekx, a US corporation in California. The company says it’s dedicated to versatile artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy vehicles and mobility robotics development and manufacturing.

The RoboTruck 1T bakkie is openly inspired by Musk’s Cybertruck announced in 2019, and its maker says it’s suited to a wide range of applications for family or commercial use.

The RoboTruck offers a caboodle of specifications, from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, a single cab version, three- or four-person camping packages, hawk doors and a lot more, including AI app options.

The RoboTruck 1T is a midsize pickup with many customisation selections and large cargo space 1.9m long. It has multiple-functions as a sports/off-roader or traveller/handyman options.

The RoboTruck 1V is a family-sized derivative that takes seven to eight passengers.
Image: Supplied

RoboTruck 1V

The company says it will soon showcase another RoboTruck in SUV guise. Instead of a load bay at the back, the 1V accommodates seven to eight passengers in three rows. 

The 1.9m-wide vehicle can be customised to client specifications, including battery energy options. These include single or dual electric motors and though the company does not detail much technical information on this aspect, it promises a 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds, top speed of 265km/h and an estimated driving range of 885km.

The RoboTruck 1V is a family bakkie for industry and Las Vegas Strip cruising.
Image: Supplied

The company will share more information on launch, but for now order books for the RoboTruck 1T are open for US customers. Prices start at $59,000 (R1.1m) for the rear-wheel drive model up to $99,000 (R1.85m) for the RoboTruck 1T HyperAIX Sports Signature AWD. 

