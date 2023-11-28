Volvo is offering its armoured XC90 in South Africa. Part of the Swedish luxury carmaker's broader global product offering, this unique flagship SUV offers customers discreet 360° ballistic protection in accordance with both the NIJ-IIIA and VPAM BRV 2009 standard (B4). It can shrug off handgun rounds up to a .44 Magnum in calibre.
According to Volvo all the armouring materials — from the reinforced laminated glass to the high-strength steel plating and special aramid composites — are discreetly integrated into the SUV’s existing design to protect the vehicle’s occupants without ever being seen.
Further under the skin, the XC90’s chassis and braking system have been optimised to support the added armouring weight (about 300kg), resulting in the SUV’s fundamental properties remaining largely unchanged compared with those of the standard car. In addition, all of Volvo’s signature safety systems remain fully functional.
Armoured Volvo XC90 available in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“We’ve noted a rising demand for armoured vehicles both globally and here in South Africa, with the Volvo Cars Special Vehicles division having received many requests to develop an XC90 with ballistic protection over the past few years,” said Volvo Car South Africa MD Greg Maruszewski.
“The addition of this special derivative to our local range means we can provide a factory-backed solution to select individuals who desire that extra layer of protection.”
Available to order, the armoured Volvo XC90 is priced at R2.5m. This includes a standard five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
