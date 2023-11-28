New Models

Armoured Volvo XC90 available in Mzansi

28 November 2023 - 10:35 By Motoring Staff
The armoured XC90 provides discreet 360º protection from handguns up to a .44 Magnum.
Image: Supplied

Volvo is offering its armoured XC90 in South Africa. Part of the Swedish luxury carmaker's broader global product offering, this unique flagship SUV offers customers discreet 360° ballistic protection in accordance with both the NIJ-IIIA and VPAM BRV 2009 standard (B4). It can shrug off handgun rounds up to a .44 Magnum in calibre. 

According to Volvo all the armouring materials — from the reinforced laminated glass to the high-strength steel plating and special aramid composites — are discreetly integrated into the SUV’s existing design to protect the vehicle’s occupants without ever being seen.

Further under the skin, the XC90’s chassis and braking system have been optimised to support the added armouring weight (about 300kg), resulting in the SUV’s fundamental properties remaining largely unchanged compared with those of the standard car. In addition, all of Volvo’s signature safety systems remain fully functional.

The armoured XC90 weighs about 300kg more than the standard SUV.
Image: Supplied

“We’ve noted a rising demand for armoured vehicles both globally and here in South Africa, with the Volvo Cars Special Vehicles division having received many requests to develop an XC90 with ballistic protection over the past few years,” said Volvo Car South Africa MD Greg Maruszewski. 

“The addition of this special derivative to our local range means we can provide a factory-backed solution to select individuals who desire that extra layer of protection.”

Available to order, the armoured Volvo XC90 is priced at R2.5m. This includes a standard five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.

Porsche unleashes all-new Panamera performance saloon

Porsche on Friday unveiled its third-generation Panamera at an event in Shanghai, China.
Motoring
3 days ago

Clone wars: Aitekx RoboTruck 1T launches as Tesla Cybertruck lookalike

The RoboTruck 1T SUV unveiled at this week's Los Angeles Auto Show is not built by Tesla, as you’d expect, even if it looks a lot like Elon Musk’s ...
Motoring
4 days ago

New Omoda C5 GT local pricing and specs revealed

Available in limited quantities, the new Omoda C5 GT has touched down in South Africa.
Motoring
4 days ago
