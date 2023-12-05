New Models

Toyota reveals more information about new Hilux Hybrid model

05 December 2023 - 12:55 By Motoring Staff
The Hilux Hybrid 48V is expected to make its local debut in 2024.
Image: Supplied

As TimesLIVE Motoring has reported in previous posts, the new Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V is set to make its South African debut some time during the course of the new year. 

This week the UK branch of Japan's biggest carmaker revealed more in-depth technical details about this efficient new load-lugger, including specifics about its powertrain. At the heart of it lies a Euro 6d-compliant 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine churning out 150kW at 3,400rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1,600rpm and 2,800rpm. This formidable unit is mated to a 48V mild hybrid system consisting of a small electric motor-generator and a compact 7.6kg battery pack mounted beneath the rear seats. The latter also supplies the vehicle’s 12V system through a DC/DC converter.

2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel is boosted by a 48V motor-generator providing an additional 12kW and 65Nm.
Image: Supplied

Like Toyota’s full hybrid electric systems, the battery is charged during deceleration, efficiently regenerating braking energy and providing additional braking performance. Once charged, it sends up to 12kW and 65Nm through the motor-generator to the engine to enhance acceleration, power and efficiency. Though the press release makes no mention of official fuel consumption or performance figures, earlier communications from Toyota said customers could look forward to a 10% improvement in fuel economy. 

Toyota's Multi-terrain Select boosts off-roading prowess.
Image: Supplied

Toyota said the hybrid system in no way compromises off-road performance with the Hilux Hybrid 48V sporting a water wading depth of 700mm. This is bolstered by 310mm of ground clearance plus approach and departure angles of 29º and 26º respectively. Also on offer is Toyota's latest Multi-terrain Select system allowing drivers to tune vehicle stability control settings according to conditions. It can be set to an automatic or one of five pre-set options: Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow or Rock. Each is calibrated to regulate power and wheel-spin to enhance traction and manoeuvrability – a real boon over gnarly terrains. 

The Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V will arrive at retailers in the UK and Europe in mid-2024, with a South African launch date expected soon afterwards. Watch this space for more information when it becomes available. 

