New Models

WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new Honda CR-V

05 December 2023 - 08:16 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he takes a closer look at Honda's all-new CR-V.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the latest Mitsubishi Outlander.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Tesla Cybertruck outsprints a Porsche 911 — while towing another 911

The Tesla Cybertruck has finally gone on sale after a long delay at a starting price of R1.1m.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Lexus LX 500d

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the gigantic Lexus LX 500d.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream