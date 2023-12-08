As part of celebrations for its 60th anniversary, Automobili Lamborghini is presenting a Revuelto Opera Unica — a one-off piece of art unveiled during Art Basel Miami Beach 2023.
Showcasing a highly customised version of the Revuelto, the brand’s newest flagship replaces the Aventador and is powered by the company’s first V12 hybrid plug-in system with total system output of 746kW and 725Nm.
The Opera Unica is a collaboration between the Centro Stile, the company’s design centre, and Lamborghini’s Ad Personam team, the customisation wing.
Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica is a violent shade of violet
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The Revuelto Opera Unica features a hand-painted exterior which fades from the purplish Viola Pasifae to the black Nero Helene, with brushstroke details of warm and cool colours. The asymmetric style process took 435 hours to execute and is matched in the interior which took an additional 220 hours to complete. Two-tone leather interior in Nero Ade and Viola Acutus, seat backrests, door inserts and the headliners are embroidered with the 60th anniversary logo.
“We wanted to create something purely artistic using brushes and a combination of colours, as if the Revuelto was a canvas. That is what fuelled our inspiration for this special livery,” said Mitja Borkert, Automobili Lamborghini’s design director. “With the dynamic hand-painted exterior we really emphasise the aerodynamics and speed of the car.”
This Revuelto Opera Unica will be presented on Friday evening in Miami Beach at a launch event featuring a selection of artwork commissioned by Automobili Lamborghini America dealers in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the brand.
