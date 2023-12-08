New Models

Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica is a violent shade of violet

08 December 2023 - 16:41 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The celebratory Revuelto highlight is a paint scheme with symmetric shapes and bright colours.
The celebratory Revuelto highlight is a paint scheme with symmetric shapes and bright colours.
Image: Supplied

As part of celebrations for its 60th anniversary, Automobili Lamborghini is presenting a Revuelto Opera Unica — a one-off piece of art unveiled during Art Basel Miami Beach 2023. 

Showcasing a highly customised version of the Revuelto, the brand’s newest flagship replaces the Aventador and is powered by the company’s first V12 hybrid plug-in system with total system output of 746kW and 725Nm.

The Opera Unica is a collaboration between the Centro Stile, the company’s design centre, and Lamborghini’s Ad Personam team, the customisation wing. 

The festival of colour is repeated inside the snug cabin.
The festival of colour is repeated inside the snug cabin.
Image: Supplied

The Revuelto Opera Unica features a hand-painted exterior which fades from the purplish Viola Pasifae to the black Nero Helene, with brushstroke details of warm and cool colours. The asymmetric style process took 435 hours to execute and is matched in the interior which took an additional 220 hours to complete. Two-tone leather interior in Nero Ade and Viola Acutus, seat backrests, door inserts and the headliners are embroidered with the 60th anniversary logo. 

“We wanted to create something purely artistic using brushes and a combination of colours, as if the Revuelto was a canvas. That is what fuelled our inspiration for this special livery,” said Mitja Borkert, Automobili Lamborghini’s design director. “With the dynamic hand-painted exterior we really emphasise the aerodynamics and speed of the car.”

This Revuelto Opera Unica will be presented on Friday evening in Miami Beach at a launch event featuring a selection of artwork commissioned by Automobili Lamborghini America dealers in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the brand. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

New Renault 5 E-Tech teased ahead of Geneva reveal

Renault has released a few teaser images of its new and all-electric Renault 5 E-Tech due to be officially unveiled at the 2024 Geneva International ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Porsche unleashes all-new Panamera performance saloon

Porsche on Friday unveiled its third-generation Panamera at an event in Shanghai, China.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Alfa Romeo unleashes new Tributo Italiano models

To be sold in markets around the world and built to celebrate the marque's rich Italian heritage, the special edition vehicles are available ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad