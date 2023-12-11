The Scarab Green colour is from the Bentley Mulliner palette while the forged and Dark Titanium Satin painted rims recall those of the car. The side air intakes reflect the two-tone front grille of the Batur. Many of the bodywork components including the fenders, headlamp cover, engine, exhaust and radiator covers, radiator shrouds, side panels and tail piece are made of carbon fibre.
Exclusive new Ducati Diavel for Bentley is a two-wheel Batur
Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, owned by Volkswagen unit Audi, has partnered with Bentley, another subsidiary, to create a new limited-edition motorcycle. The Ducati Diavel for Bentley celebrates the best of both iconic brands.
The vision of Centro Stile Ducati is for a two-wheeled performance machine crafted with exclusivity. The bike was revealed to the public at a ‘fuorisalone’ event at Art Basel in Miami.
It’s based on the Ducati Diavel (devil in English) V4 motorcycle, integrated with the characterising elements of the Bentley Batur, of which only 18 examples will be handcrafted by Bentley. The Diavel for Bentley will be created in a numbered series limited to 500 examples, plus an additional 50 even more special “Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner” motorbikes. Mulliner is the coachworks division of Bentley.
The Scarab Green colour is from the Bentley Mulliner palette while the forged and Dark Titanium Satin painted rims recall those of the car. The side air intakes reflect the two-tone front grille of the Batur. Many of the bodywork components including the fenders, headlamp cover, engine, exhaust and radiator covers, radiator shrouds, side panels and tail piece are made of carbon fibre.
The rider’s seat, in black Alcantara, is inspired by the interior of the car with red fabric, as found in the Batur seats, and with the Bentley logo embroidered on the rear pad.
The Diavel for Bentley, like all collectible Ducatis, is delivered with a certificate of authenticity, a passenger seat and motorcycle cover. The name of the model and production number of the unit are shown on a plate inserted in the carbon fibre cover of the vertical head, on the right side of the motorcycle.
Both the dashboard, equipped as standard with turn-by-turn navigator, and the LED matrix of the rear light cluster offer a special animation at the key-on which makes the bike even more unmistakable. Finally, each Diavel for Bentley will be delivered in an exclusive personalised wooden case.
The collaboration between the two manufacturers has also led to the creation of a Capsule Collection, reserved for Diavel for Bentley owners, which allows customers to complete their look with a jet helmet and technical jacket available in both men’s and women’s versions in a limited edition.
The Diavel for Bentley is powered by the 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine. It outputs 125kW.
It has a reputed price of $70,000 (R1.34m), with the Mulliner version setting you back $90,000 (R1.72m).
